The Idaho Press is counting down the 25 most important players to the 2021 Boise State football team. Next up is No. 1: wide receiver Khalil Shakir.
There’s not much debate on this one, or at least their shouldn’t be: The most important player to the Boise State football team in 2021 is wide receiver Khalil Shakir.
The game-changing wide receiver had 52 catches for 719 yards and six touchdowns in just seven games last season while also adding 17 rushes for 148 yards. He did it all for an offense that saw two different quarterbacks start and running back George Holani miss much of the season due to injury. For his efforts, Shakir was named to the All-Mountain West First Team.
He’s played 31 career games for the Broncos the past three years with 13 career starts. He has 131 career receptions for 1,761 yards and 13 touchdowns. The 6-foot, 188-pound Shakir also has 50 career rushing attempts for 284 yards and four touchdowns.
Shakir is quick and shifty and rarely drops a ball. He’s been used as a traditional wide receiver, but he also can take handoffs out of the backfield and even lines up as the quarterback in the Wildcat formation from time to time. This year he figures to see action at both kick and punt returner as well.
Shakir won’t have the career stats some Boise State wide receivers had due to a knee injury as a freshman in 2018 and the shortened season due to the pandemic in 2020. But he could end up being one of the best.
It’s likely Shakir will hear his name called at some point in the 2022 NFL Draft. How high depends on how productive he can be this fall.
Shakir does it all for Boise State on offense. He’s the Broncos' best playmaker and the goal is to get him the ball as much as possible. If he stays healthy — look out.