The Idaho Press is counting down the 25 most important players for the Boise State football team during the 2020 season. Next up is No. 9, quarterback Chase Cord.
Chase Cord’s importance to the Boise State football team was evident last season when the backup quarterback was forced into action twice due to separate injuries to freshman starter Hank Bachmeier.
The first time Cord started, the Broncos suffered their first loss of the season at BYU after previously starting 6-0 and being ranked No. 14 in the Associated Press poll. He then started at home against Wyoming later in the year and led the Broncos to a home win.
Cord appeared in eight games overall before suffering an unknown injury late in the season. He made those two starts, but appeared in six other games in relief with a package of plays as a dual-threat option. He finished the year with 670 passing yards and nine touchdowns to three interceptions.
Bachmeier had a strong year, but he proved that staying healthy throughout a 14-game season may be a lot to ask. His style — often hanging in the pocket too long, refusing to slide or run out of bounds while scrambling — lends to likely being banged up or dealing with injuries throughout his career.
That means Cord — or new addition Jack Sears, a transfer from USC — can be expected to likely be thrown into the mix at some point this fall. Offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau said recently that Cord will have a role and a package of plays regardless of whether he starts, so that makes him an important part of the team regardless.
But knowing he’s got to be ready for a potential injury to Bachmeier at some point makes Cord a valuable asset. Cord was a three-star recruit coming out of high school and probably one of the better quarterbacks in the Mountain West.
“Anything can happen and you have to be ready,” Kiesau said. “He’s a very talented, great kid and the players love him. He’s an asset and we’ll find a way to use him to win football games.”
Some thought Cord might transfer after the season, but he said in March that he’s a team player and the thought never really crossed his mind. He hasn’t spoken publicly since the addition of Sears, who would seem to be in position to battle him for the No. 2 spot.
Cord was seen wearing a sling on his right throwing arm and was going to miss spring ball to recover from the injuries he suffered late in the season. But he’s expected to be cleared for fall camp, and the dynamics of the Bachmeier-Cord-Sears quarterback room will be fascinating to watch.
Sears throws a wrench into things a bit because he’s a quality option behind Bachmeier as well. But Cord remains a key part of Boise State’s offense and the quarterback position and will be counted on to contribute at some point next season.
That’s why Cord finds himself at No. 9 on our list of Boise State’s top 25 most important players for the 2020 season this fall.