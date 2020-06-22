The Idaho Press is counting down the 25 most important players for the Boise State football team during the 2020 season. Next up is No. 6, linebacker Riley Whimpey.
If Riley Whimpey can put together a season like last year while still recovering from an ACL tear, who knows how good he can be when he’s fully healthy. The Broncos are hoping to find out this fall.
Whimpey, a senior linebacker and leader for the Boise State football team, returned last fall after missing a good chunk of the 2018 season with a torn ACL. His rehab timeline allowed him to play in the season opener at Florida State, but he wasn’t 100 percent himself until much later in the year.
He still ended up landing on the All-Mountain West Second Team after leading Boise State with 83 tackles and recording seven tackles-for-loss, two sacks, seven pass break-ups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
“He didn’t start maybe the way he wanted to start, but as the year went on, he got better and better,” Boise State defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding said. “From the Florida State game to the Wyoming game, it was two different guys out there.”
Whimpey, who married longtime girlfriend Alex Lloyd in May of 2019, started all 14 games last season and has 23 career starts among his 35 games for the Broncos the past three years. His total would have been higher had he not torn his right ACL against BYU on Nov. 3, 2018. At the time, he was leading the team in tackles with 55 after taking over the spot previously held by first round NFL Draft pick Leighton Vander Esch.
But Whimpey worked his way back to play in a game 10 months later – somewhat soon for an ACL tear in football – and progressed as the year went on. Now with a full season under his belt and an apparently strong offseason, he should be even more productive this fall.
“He’s got himself in great condition,” Schmedding said.
There’s no shortage of talent or experience within the linebacker group. The Broncos seemingly have five capable candidates for two spots, including grad transfer Brock Miller from N.C. State. But Whimpey is the most experienced and proven of the group, and a big senior year from him would likely mean good things for Boise State’s defense.
That’s why he checks in at No. 6 on our list of the top 25 most important players to the Boise State football team in 2020.