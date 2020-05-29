The Idaho Press is counting down the 25 most important players for the Boise State football team during the 2020 season. First up is No. 25, running back Robert Mahone.
It was 95 years ago when an injury to Wally Pipp opened the door for a fellow named Lou Gehrig to take over at first base for the New York Yankees.
Gehrig never looked back, becoming a Hall of Famer and one of the best players in baseball history.
What does this have to do with Boise State football you ask? Well, probably not a lot. But running back Robert Mahone can relate a bit with Pipp after a minor injury early last season opened the door for freshman George Holani to emerge.
Mahone had a strong offseason and was named the starter entering the 2019 season as the Broncos tried to replace NFL third round pick Alexander Mattison. After years of ups and downs that included being academically ineligible for the 2018 First Responder Bowl, Mahone finally appeared ready to capitalize on his opportunity.
He backed up the preseason hype in the season opener at Florida State, rushing 24 times for 142 yards and two touchdowns. The concerns the Broncos or their fans may have had at running back were immediately eased, and Mahone looked poised to continue Boise State’s 1,000-yard streak.
But Holani quietly rushed for 70 yards himself that game, and when Mahone suffered a minor injury the next week against Marshall, Holani quickly used the extra playing time to his advantage. Holani rushed 22 times for 102 yards against Marshall, and proved he was worthy of more action.
Mahone didn’t have more than 75 yards in a game the rest of the season and rushed for only 50 total yards in the final five games of the season. After his promising 142-yard outing in the opener, he rushed for just 283 total yards the rest of the year.
He suffered another injury in Boise State's road loss at BYU and didn't start another game the rest of the season.
Holani, meanwhile, went on to reach the 1,000-yard mark and took over as the starter the final seven games. Entering the year, the sophomore is the clear starter in Boise State’s backfield.
But Mahone, a senior, still will be an important piece for the Broncos this fall.
His biggest accomplishment at Boise State may come in December, when he’s projected to graduate after some academic struggles earlier during his career. Leaving with a degree is a big deal, and Mahone should be commended for it.
But the Broncos are hoping he can make some noise on the field as well. Holani can’t take every snap, and the No. 2 back still gets plenty of chances to play and help impact the game. If Mahone can contribute and push Holani, both will get better — and the offense will too.
It hasn’t been the on-field career Mahone had hoped for to this point — he has 668 rushing yards in four years in the program and has mostly been a backup — but a strong senior year as the complimentary back to Holani would be huge for Boise State’s offense.
Mahone has showed he has the ability to contribute. He’ll battle Andrew Van Buren for playing time behind Holani, but the door is open for Mahone to be the veteran leader and contributor that the Broncos need. And of course should Holani get injured, Mahone will need to be ready to pick up the slack.
There’s a key role waiting for Mahone if he can stay healthy. And that’s why he checks in at No. 25 on our list of Most Important Players for the Broncos in 2020.