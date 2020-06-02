The Idaho Press is counting down the 25 most important players for the Boise State football team during the 2020 season. Next up is No. 23, defensive tackle Scott Matlock:
The departure of all four starting defensive linemen from last season leaves the Boise State football team with some huge holes to fill up front.
Enter Scott Matlock.
The Homedale High School graduate played sparingly behind David Moa at defensive tackle last season, but he should get a chance to make a big impact this fall. Matlock, a redshirt sophomore, appeared in 12 games and had two tackles — including sharing a tackle-for-loss against New Mexico.
He’s played in 14 games the past two seasons — he saw action in two games as a true freshman in 2018, but was able to count the year as a redshirt — while patiently waiting for his time to come. With Moa and Sonatane Lui gone from the interior of Boise State’s defensive line, Matlock appears to be a leading candidate to earn a starting spot.
“Them leaving is a big gap in our defense so I’m excited to step up and accept the challenge,” Matlock told the Idaho Press. “I have something to prove myself. I don’t want to be compared to anybody, I just want to play how Scott Matlock can and I’m going to do whatever I can to help us win another championship.”
The 6-foot-4, 281-pound Matlock said he soaked up as much information from Moa as he could last year knowing he’d have the opportunity to potentially replace him this fall. Moa signed a non-drafted free agent contract with the Minnesota Vikings in April.
“I watched every play and would see what he did and would ask him what they were giving him,” Matlock said. “Having him as a mentor was something I really wanted to take advantage of because I know he’s played this game a long time and he’s very good at it so any takeaways I could get from him would be beneficial. … I knew my time was coming so I’ve tried to prepare.”
Nothing Matlock does on the football field will top his accomplishments off the field. He overcame the deaths of both his mother and father as a child, and moved to Wilder to live with adopted parents. He was named the 2018 Idaho Press Sports Stars Inspirational Athlete of the Year after earning a scholarship offer to his dream school, Boise State.
Now as Matlock starts his third year with the Broncos, it could finally be his time to shine on the field.
“It’s been surreal,” Matlock said. “It’s sometimes hard to believe where I came from and what happened and now I’m here playing and I’m a Bronco and I get to go practice and play on that field. It’s just awesome. Being around the guys and the coaches, it's just really a sense of family. It’s more than football.
“I just want to enjoy every moment of it and take it all in.”
Matlock will be a key part of Boise State’s new-look defensive line, and that’s why he checks in at No. 23 on our list of the top 25 most important players for the Broncos during the 2020 season.