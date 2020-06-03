The Idaho Press is counting down the 25 most important players for the Boise State football team during the 2020 season. Next up is No. 22, punter Joel Velazquez:
Special teams and in particular talk about the punter probably doesn’t excite many football fans as opposed to a quarterback battle or the running back pursuing another 1,000-yard season.
But punting was a problem for the Boise State football team last year, and it’s an area that needs to get better heading into 2020.
That’s why Joel Velazquez finds himself at No. 22 on our list of the 25 most important players to the Boise State football team during the 2020 season.
Velazquez averaged just 39.3 yards on 56 punts, which ranked ninth out of 12 punters in the Mountain West and No. 112 of the 130 FBS teams.
He’s got a strong leg — he nailed a 52-yard field at the end of the first half at UNLV and also handled kickoff duties last season — but hasn’t proven to be consistent or reliable enough as he enters his redshirt senior year.
For the eight 50-yard boots he had last year, he had nearly just as many shanks. Velazquez had seven punts of fewer than 30 yards, including five punts of 21 yards or less.
Velazquez had a 10-yard punt against Florida State, a 19-yard punt against Wyoming and 20-yard punts against San Jose State and Air Force that both led to touchdowns. He also punted one just 21 yards against BYU, 24 yards against Portland State and 29 yards against Air Force.
Nearly 30% (16 of 56) of his punts last season went for just 34 yards or less.
And that’s why the punting position is an interesting one heading into the fall because there’s no given that the redshirt senior will be the starter. A year ago Boise State signed one of the top high school punters in the nation in Gavin Wale to a scholarship — it’s rare to give scholarships to high school specialists — and he’s ready to compete for the spot after redshirting in 2019.
One would think the multi-year starter and senior would be in a good spot, but his struggles last season have likely opened the door for the redshirt freshman Wale to earn serious consideration ahead of the Sept. 5 season opener against Georgia Southern.
We’ve listed Velazquez as the player on our countdown, but in reality the punting position in general – either Velazquez or Wale — will be one that must provide better results than it did last year.