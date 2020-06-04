The Idaho Press is counting down the 25 most important players for the Boise State football team during the 2020 season. Next up is No. 21, cornerback Markel Reed:
Markel Reed arrived at Boise State last summer determined to do enough to earn immediate playing time as a true freshman.
The cornerback did just that, appearing in 11 games and finishing with 13 tackles and a forced fumble while emerging as a solid No. 3 corner behind Avery Williams and Jalen Walker.
Now Reed figures to have an even bigger role as a sophomore, and that’s why he checks in at No. 21 on our countdown of Boise State’s 25 most important players during the 2020 season.
Only a handful of freshman each season are talented enough to avoid redshirts and see playing time just months after arriving on campus. Reed was one of them, debuting right away in the season opener against Florida State as a reserve corner.
“That was definitely the plan to come in and make an impact right away,” Reed told the Idaho Press. “I didn’t want to redshirt. I had a lot of family depending on me and stuff so I wanted to come in and play right away.
“It’s definitely been a grind. My first game against Florida State I went in and I didn’t do so well, but in practice everyone was on me to get better and then against Hawaii I really made my debut and got a lot of playing time since then.”
Asked about his favorite game last year, Reed pointed to a road blowout win at Utah State — even though it started poorly for him.
“My favorite game was probably Utah State because I got scored on early and I was challenged to come back and make plays, which I did,” said Reed, a native of Temple, Texas. “I faced adversity right there and I was able to come back and keep playing.”
The 6-foot, 179-pound Reed earned more playing time as the season went on in place of Williams, a multi-year starter that admittedly didn’t have his best season. Coaches have said Williams wore down late in the season due to his importance on special teams.
Williams is expected to again return punts this year and could also return kicks — he was the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year in 2019 — so the Broncos have talked about limiting some of his reps at corner to ensure he’s still fresh at the end of the season.
That means Reed figures to be thrust into a bigger role and see more of Williams’ reps at corner, which is why he’s an important part of Boise State’s defense this fall.
“It definitely motivates me,” Reed said of the opportunity.
A big year for Reed could mean a big year for the Broncos on defense.