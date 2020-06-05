The Idaho Press is counting down the 25 most important players for the Boise State football team during the 2020 season. Next up is No. 20, offensive lineman Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez.
Good luck pronouncing Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez on the first try, let alone trying to spell it.
Both may get a bit easier this fall if the redshirt sophomore becomes more of a household name as expected. Holomalia-Gonzalez is the leading candidate and likely starter at center for the Broncos in place of the departed Garrett Larson.
Boise State’s offensive line will feature four new starters this season, and Holomalia-Gonzalez takes over at one of the most important spots. That’s why he ranks No. 20 on our list of the top 25 most important players for the Broncos in 2020.
Larson started 34 games during his Boise State career, including every game the previous two seasons. Now the mostly inexperienced Holomalia-Gonzalez takes over for him with just one career start under his belt — last year at left guard against Portland State.
Holomalia-Gonzalez actually made his Boise State debut as a true freshman in 2018 as a fullback, blocking on a 1-yard touchdown run from Alexander Mattison. Boise State scored touchdowns on two of his first three career plays after he again lined up at fullback for a passing touchdown later in the year.
The 6-foot-2, 305-pounder maintained his redshirt year by staying within the four-game cutoff. He played in five games as a redshirt freshman last season, including his first and only start against Portland State.
Holomalia-Gonzalez played for the No. 1 ranked high school team in the nation in 2017 at Mater Dei. He was part of a starting offensive line that all landed Division I scholarships, and recruiting analyst Brandon Huffman said when he signed with the Broncos that had he been two inches taller he likely could have gone to any school in the country.
But the Broncos took him and hope to start reaping the benefits this year.
Holomalia-Gonzalez will be a key part of Boise State’s new-look offensive line this year, and how he handles the challenge will go a long way in determining how the Broncos play up front.