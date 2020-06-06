The Idaho Press is counting down the 25 most important players for the Boise State football team during the 2020 season. Next up is No. 19, kicker Jonny Messina.
Maybe no fan base in the country needs a reminder as to the importance of a solid field goal kicker less than those that root for Boise State, which has had its fair of costly misses in recent years.
Had Kyle Brotzman made just one of the two short field goals he missed late in an upset loss at Nevada in 2010, the Broncos likely would have found themselves playing in the Rose Bowl. Boise State has been doomed by more missed field goals since.
So that’s why the kicking position will always be one of interest to fans in Boise. And the name to know this year? Jonny Messina.
Boise State is again going the grad transfer route after it worked with Eric Sachse (D-3 Trinity College) last year. Messina is joining the Broncos after three years as the place kicker at Stetson University in Florida, where he made 15 of 19 on field goals last year as a junior. That includes a game-winning 27-yarder as time expired to beat Butler.
For his career, Messina has made 34 of 45 field goals, including 25 of 30 the past two years. In addition to the game-winner against Butler, he also hit a 22-yarder as the clock hit zero in 2018 to beat Jacksonville University.
But kicking in front of 5,000 fans is a lot different than doing so in a nationally televised game in the Mountain West Conference. And Messina has big shoes to fill for a program that has big goals this season — and needs to be able to rely on its kicker.
Messina will be the third straight transfer to serve as kicker for the Broncos, assuming he doesn’t get beat out by punter Joel Velazquez or someone else. Haden Hoggarth transferred from Bethune Cookman and handled field goals in 2017 and 2018. Sachse spent his final year of college with the Broncos in 2019.
It’s somewhat risky to continue going the transfer route and hope to see immediate results, but the Broncos have had to turn for quick fixes in recent years with high school signees such as Velazquez not living up to expectations.
Messina figures to have a say at some point in how the 2020 season goes for the Broncos. And that’s why he is No. 19 on our list of the 25 most important players this fall.