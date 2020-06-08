The Idaho Press is counting down the 25 most important players for the Boise State football team during the 2020 season. Next up is No. 18, wide receiver Octavius Evans:
After making 15 catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns as a true freshman in 2017, it seemed that Octavius Evans was on track to be the next great receiver at Boise State.
He had all the tools, including an intriguing 6-foot-1, 205-pound frame, and big things were predicted the following year in 2018.
But Evans was unable to live up to the hype due to a foot and ankle injury that crept up in fall camp and never fully healed. He played sparingly in five games – one more than the four-game cutoff that would have allowed him to redshirt – and had just two catches for 12 yards.
Evans worked his way back into the lineup as a junior last fall and showed some of that potential despite playing behind three talented receivers, including fifth-round NFL Draft pick John Hightower. Evans had 19 catches for 211 yards and a touchdown.
Now another year removed from the injury and with Hightower gone, coaches are predicting a breakout senior year for Evans. And with the Broncos in need of another reliable option along with Khalil Shakir and CT Thomas, Evans figures to be a key factor on offense.
“Octavius should have a huge senior year,” offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau said. “I’m looking for big things from him. And he’s earned it. He’s had a rough year and a half so it’s time for him to shine.”
New wide receivers coach Matt Miller, a former record-setting receiver for the Broncos, said recently that he could tell Evans was “preparing himself to go put on a show” in his final college season.
Shakir and Thomas are both smaller, speedier, shiftier receivers. Evans provides the bigger, physical receiver that the Broncos need – especially with losing the 6-foot-2 Hightower to the NFL.
Boise State has a slew of young, talented receivers behind Evans, but none have much experience. A big role and a chance to finally contribute is his to lose.
A healthy, productive Evans would be a gamechanger for Boise State’s offense. That’s why he ranks No. 18 on our list of the top 25 most important players to the Broncos during the 2020 season.