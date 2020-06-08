Support Local Journalism


The Idaho Press is counting down the 25 most important players for the Boise State football team during the 2020 season. Next up is No. 18, wide receiver Octavius Evans:

After making 15 catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns as a true freshman in 2017, it seemed that Octavius Evans was on track to be the next great receiver at Boise State.

He had all the tools, including an intriguing 6-foot-1, 205-pound frame, and big things were predicted the following year in 2018.

But Evans was unable to live up to the hype due to a foot and ankle injury that crept up in fall camp and never fully healed. He played sparingly in five games – one more than the four-game cutoff that would have allowed him to redshirt – and had just two catches for 12 yards.

Evans worked his way back into the lineup as a junior last fall and showed some of that potential despite playing behind three talented receivers, including fifth-round NFL Draft pick John Hightower. Evans had 19 catches for 211 yards and a touchdown.

Now another year removed from the injury and with Hightower gone, coaches are predicting a breakout senior year for Evans. And with the Broncos in need of another reliable option along with Khalil Shakir and CT Thomas, Evans figures to be a key factor on offense.

“Octavius should have a huge senior year,” offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau said. “I’m looking for big things from him. And he’s earned it. He’s had a rough year and a half so it’s time for him to shine.”

New wide receivers coach Matt Miller, a former record-setting receiver for the Broncos, said recently that he could tell Evans was “preparing himself to go put on a show” in his final college season.

Shakir and Thomas are both smaller, speedier, shiftier receivers. Evans provides the bigger, physical receiver that the Broncos need – especially with losing the 6-foot-2 Hightower to the NFL.

Boise State has a slew of young, talented receivers behind Evans, but none have much experience. A big role and a chance to finally contribute is his to lose.

A healthy, productive Evans would be a gamechanger for Boise State’s offense. That’s why he ranks No. 18 on our list of the top 25 most important players to the Broncos during the 2020 season.

B.J Rains has covered Boise State athletics for the Idaho Press since 2013. He is an Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll voter, and also contributes to KBOI-TV as a Boise State insider.

