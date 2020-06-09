The Idaho Press is counting down the 25 most important players for the Boise State football team during the 2020 season. Next up is No. 17, safety Jordan Happle.
Mainstays Kekoa Nawahine and DeAndre Pierce have both moved on from Boise State’s safety room — Nawahine graduated and Pierce transferred to play at Arizona State where his dad is an assistant coach — leaving the Broncos with quite the void to fill.
Thankfully due in part to injuries to the two the past three years, the Broncos have a plethora of players with experience ready to take on bigger roles.
Jordan Happle is at the top of the list.
The 5-foot-11, 201-pound redshirt senior has appeared in 27 games and made nine starts during his Boise State career. His bugaboo has been getting hurt himself — he played in just 13 games the past two years.
Happle could emerge as the top safety for the Broncos and have a huge role on defense assuming he can stay healthy. He started in the Las Vegas Bowl against Washington to end last season, and had 22 tackles and two pass break-ups in six games — five starts — in 2019.
The Portland native has been productive whenever he’s had a chance to get on the field. His first career interception came as a redshirt freshman in 2017 when he picked off eventual first round NFL Draft pick Justin Herbert during the 2017 Las Vegas Bowl against Oregon.
He started four games the following year in 2018 and had four tackles-for-loss and a sack while finishing with 24 tackles. His best game came against Fresno State in the Mountain West title game when he had 2.5 tackles-for-loss, a sack ands even overall tackles.
But his 2019 season started on the bench as an injury kept him out until early November. He returned to start four games, but suffered another injury that forced him to miss the regular-season finale at Colorado State and the Mountain West title game against Hawaii.
Boise State has other names capable of stepping up at safety — Tyreque Jones, Evan Tyler, JL Skinner to name a few — but Happle’s combination of experience and production can’t be matched. A strong year from Happle would go a long way in helping the Broncos make up for the losses of Nawahine and Pierce.
And that’s why he checks in at No. 17 on our list of Boise State’s top 25 most important players during the 2020 season. The Broncos are counting on Happle for big things — and it starts with staying on the field.