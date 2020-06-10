The Idaho Press is counting down the 25 most important players for the Boise State football team during the 2020 season. Next up is No. 16, linebacker Ezekiel Noa.
How determined is Ezekiel ‘Zeke’ Noa to stay on the field and help his team? The linebacker played two quarters in a game last year against Air Force with a broken wrist.
It took a torn ACL later in the game to finally get him out.
Noa suffered the fluky pair of two separate season-ending injuries in the same game against Air Force last fall and was forced to miss the final 10 games of the season. At the time he led the Broncos with 28 tackles and had three tackles-for-loss and a sack and was seemingly on pace for a monster season.
But the 5-foot-11, 240-pound Noa is expected to be fully cleared and back on the practice field whenever the Broncos start fall camp, and he figures to make a claim for his starting spot in the middle of Boise State’s defense.
He’s got the chance to be a special player for the Broncos — and that’s why he ranks No. 16 our list of Boise State’s top 25 most important players for the 2020 season.
Asked about playing through the broken wrist, Noa said he didn’t realize it was broken. “It was just hurting, but they didn’t tell me it was broken until after the game," he said. "I knew it was hurting. I asked them to double tape it and it felt a little better after that.”
Noa had 10 tackles in the game against Air Force, including some while playing with a broken wrist, before he suffered a torn ACL in the third quarter and had to leave. It was his second ACL tear after previously doing it in high school.
On suffering two brutal injuries like that in the span of two hours, Noa chalked it up to bad luck, but said “everything happens for a reason and I’ve realized that.”
His injury did some good as it gave others including Benton Wickersham a chance at significant playing time. Wickersham started the final 10 games in his place and finished third on the team with 63 tackles.
Noa, a former three-star recruit from Helix High School in Spring Valley, California, has played in 14 games and made seven starts the past two years. He’s a smart, physical player that appears to have his best football still ahead of him — assuming he can put the injuries behind him.
Coaches recently said that Noa was ahead of schedule and expected to be cleared by the start of full camp.
A middle linebacker is responsible for making the calls and aligning his teammates similar to a quarterback on offense. And it’s why Noa figures to be an important part of Boise State’s defense. He has the skills and potential to make a major impact this fall.