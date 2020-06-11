The Idaho Press is counting down the 25 most important players for the Boise State football team during the 2020 season. Next up is No. 15, safety JL Skinner.
Maybe the last position people would guess JL Skinner plays when he walks by is safety.
“Yeah, but he moves like one,” Boise State safeties coach Gabe Franklin said with a chuckle.
The 6-foot-4, 219-pound Skinner could pass for a defensive end, a linebacker, a tight end — a lot of positions other than safety. But he doesn’t appear to be just any ordinary player.
Skinner played in all 14 games as a true freshman last year for the Broncos and had 14 tackles and three pass break-ups. He made one start while continuing to impress as the year went on. His best game came against Utah State when he had five tackles and two pass break-ups.
His rare combination of size and skill allows the Broncos to play him at both safety and outside linebacker — a rarity these days in college football.
“Having a kid like that where you don’t have to sub someone in for him is a tool we can use because he’s going to be in there,” Franklin said. “He can do a lot. … As big as he is and as athletic as he is, it just gives us a lot more options.”
With Boise State losing both DeAndre Pierce and Kekoa Nawahine at safety, Skinner — referred to by Franklin as a ‘freak of nature’ — could be poised for a huge role as a sophomore this fall.
“The sky is the limit for this kid,” Franklin said. “When I recruited him I saw the length and the athletic ability and I said he could be one of the next (greats) at Boise State. Each week just giving him the tools and motivating him and keeping him grounded is going to be my goal for him the next few years.”
Skinner figures to be battling with Jordan Happle, Evan Tyler and Tyreque Jones for playing time at safety. But if his play last season as a true freshman was any indication, Skinner will find himself on the field plenty in 2020.
And that’s why he ranks No. 15 on our list of the top 25 most important players for Boise State this fall.
“(I’m ready) to let him unleash his skills on opponents,” Franklin said. “It’s going to be fun.”