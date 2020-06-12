The Idaho Press is counting down the 25 most important players for the Boise State football team during the 2020 season. Next up is No. 14, offensive lineman Jake Stetz.
Jake Stetz is not the first offensive lineman to show up on this countdown, and he won’t be the last. But when you lose four veteran starters up front including two that will play in the NFL next season, multiple players will need to step up.
The 6-foot-2, 301-pound Stetz has come a long way to be considered one of the most important players for the Broncos heading into the 2020 season. In 2016 he arrived at Boise State as a regular student and didn’t even join the team until the following year.
“In 2017 he’s a walk-on, all of a sudden he works his way up to a scholarship and now he’s starting against Marshall and going in to help us in the second half to beat Florida State,” offensive line coach Brad Bedell said.
Stetz made four starts last season, two at left guard and two at right guard, due to injuries along the line. He appeared in all 14 games in 2019, some along the line and some on special teams, after playing in all 13 games mostly on special teams in 2018.
After playing left guard for much of the year, the Broncos moved him to right guard for the first three spring practices before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. He’s expected to be the starter at right guard to open the 2020 season this fall.
Boise State’s offensive line is always a subject of criticism from fans – they are an easy target when the quarterback is sacked or the running back is not having success. But the group will have even more eyes on them this season as part of an offense that has high hopes.
How quarterback Hank Bachmeier, running back George Holani and a talented group of receivers do this fall will depend largely on whether the new-look offensive line can gel together quickly. And Stetz, a redshirt senior and the only projected senior starter along the line, will have a big say in what happens.