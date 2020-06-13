The Idaho Press is counting down the 25 most important players for the Boise State football team during the 2020 season. Next up is No. 13, tight end John Bates.
Only one tight end on Boise State’s 2020 roster had a catch for the Broncos last season.
Thankfully for them that player is John Bates.
The 6-foot-6, 256-pound Bates did more last season — 22 catches for 273 yards and a touchdown — than he did in his previous two years combined.
And after battling to get the ball thrown his way last season, Bates could see his stats take an even bigger leap this fall.
“Last year it probably wasn’t feasible to get him 40 or 50 catches,” tight ends coach Kent Riddle said. “This season it might be.”
Riddle talked previously about Bates being a possible future NFL tight end because of his combination of size and skill. He’s also an elite blocker, which can make it tougher for coaches to want to send him out on pass routes.
“He’s such a dominating blocker,” Riddle said.
Bates admitted he briefly thought about a jump to the NFL after last season, but said, “It was something that was brought up very temporarily and something I didn’t really focus on.
“At that point I was worried about winning a championship and being able to help my team anyway possible. It was brought up but nothing I really thought of or took a lot of time to think about.”
It could be a different story with a strong senior season.
“It’s the goal of a lot of seniors,” Bates said. “You dream about that your whole life of making it to the next level so it’s something that is exciting to think about but also very humbling as well because you can’t let those things get in the way of your development and the way you go about your business.
“The way I’m trying to treat all of this is kind of with a rookie mentality, putting my head down and working and really not letting those side distractions get in my way.”
The Broncos are also hoping Bates will be more of a leader for the tight ends. The Broncos lost both Matt Pistone and Garrett Collingham, leaving Bates as the only veteran in a young, talented group.
Bates has been talked about as a potential star ever since he debuted for the Broncos in 2017. He could finally be ready to cash in with a big senior year — and it could lead to a chance at a professional career.