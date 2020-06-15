The Idaho Press is counting down the 25 most important players for the Boise State football team during the 2020 season. Next up is No. 12, wide receiver CT Thomas:
The steady improvements and increase in production for CT Thomas during his Boise State career should culminate with a monster senior year. At least that’s what the Broncos are banking on.
Thomas and Khalil Shakir are easily the top two receivers for Boise State heading into 2020, and the departure of fifth-round NFL Draft pick John Hightower puts even more pressure on both to produce.
The 5-foot-8, 185-pound Thomas has continued to turn himself into a valuable, well-rounded receiver since he debuted with 15 catches for 121 yards as a true freshman in 2017. He had 41 catches for 535 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore, and 41 catches for 522 yards and five touchdowns as a junior.
But the speedy, shifty Thomas is no longer the third option the Broncos know they can count on for a big third-down conversion. They need him to be much more than that, and there’s no reason he can’t be. Thomas figures to be the second option for quarterback Hank Bachmeier, and a season of at least 700 receiving yards is not out of the question.
Thomas is not the biggest wide receiver you’ll find in college football this fall, but he’s proven to be one of Boise State’s most reliable options. He has great hands and can be trusted to make a big catch in a big spot. But with more action figuring to come his way, he’s likely to show off his overall game more this year.
Given the combination of his unique skillset and the opportunity that awaits, Thomas has a chance to have a huge senior year and be one of the better offensive players in the league. And with Hightower gone and not much proven depth behind Thomas and Shakir, the Broncos not only hope Thomas can stay healthy and be productive – but they badly need him to.
Thomas will be a huge part of Boise State’s offense and have a say in how the group performs. And that’s why checks in at No. 12 on our list of the top 25 most important players to the Broncos in 2020.