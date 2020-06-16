The Idaho Press is counting down the 25 most important players for the Boise State football team during the 2020 season. Next up is No. 11, cornerback Jalen Walker.
Jalen Walker got his feet wet quickly in college football, so it shouldn’t have been a surprise when he excelled in his first season as a starter in 2019.
The corner made his first career start against Oregon as a redshirt freshman in the Las Vegas Bowl, and then made his second start the following year as an injury replacement at Oklahoma State.
Given a chance to become a full-time starter last season after Tyler Horton graduated and moved on, Walker took the opportunity and ran with it — landing on the All-Mountain West second team after breaking up a team-high nine passes and returning an interception for a touchdown at Utah State.
Walker started all 14 games and finished fifth on the team with 53 tackles — including a team-high seven in an upset win at Florida State in the season opener and eight in a road win at Colorado State.
“We saw him as a guy that was going to be a big-time player for us, and we played against some big-time receivers and he held his own and did a heck of a job,” Boise State cornerbacks coach Jalil Brown said. “I was really impressed with how well he did.
“His footwork is unbelievable. … I was expecting it to be incomplete or an interception when it came his way The amount of times hew as able to put himself in a positive position, his ability in man coverage and how physical he was in the run game, those were things that jumped out to me.”
According to Pro Football Focus, Walker has the second-most career pass break-ups and interceptions among all returning players in the FBS with 21.
The 6-foot, 190-pound Walker is primed for an even bigger year as a redshirt senior. With Avery Williams likely to be sharing time with Markel Reed to make sure he’s fresh on special teams, Walker figures to be the top corner for the Broncos this fall.
“If he can continue to build off last season and work as hard as he did last season ... he’s very hungry,” Brown said. “I want to see him continue to build off that and also become more of a leader off the field vocally.”
Walker will get many of the tough assignments and one-on-one battles this fall, which makes him a key part of Boise State’s defense. With a new-look and mostly inexperienced defensive line, Boise State will rely on the play of its secondary — and Walker in particular — for success on the defensive side.
If Walker has a big year, so could Boise State’s defense. That’s why Walker ranks No. 11 on our list of the top 25 most important players to Boise State in 2020.