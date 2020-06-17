The Idaho Press is counting down the 25 most important players for the Boise State football team during the 2020 season. Next up is No. 10, Avery Williams.
If it seems like Avery Williams has been around forever, he has. But Williams is finally a senior after making an impact for the Broncos ever since he debuted as a redshirt freshman in 2017.
A year ago, Williams was the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year after blocking two kicks and tying for second nationally with two punt return touchdowns. But his play at cornerback wasn’t nearly as good, as he admittedly struggled to live up to expectations.
Williams has started 37 games the past three seasons, but didn’t have an interception last year — he had two each as a freshman and sophomore — and finished just fourth on the team with four pass break-ups.
Cornerbacks coach Jalil Brown said his play “definitely was a little bit of a struggle toward the end of the season,” but chalked most of it up to fatigue. Williams is a key member on special teams and rarely missed a snap on defense, which led Brown to say “he did maybe wear down a little bit.”
Williams made no excuses for his struggles at cornerback in 2019, but said he knows he gave it his best effort on and off the field. Still, he’s motivated to have more success and finish his final college season on the right note.
It would seem likely that Williams will be voted a team captain this fall. He’s a leader both on and off the field, and will have a big role for the Broncos both in terms of his leadership and his play.
But they hope his play on the field is better, particularly at corner. Sophomore Markel Reed likely will get some of his snaps at corner so he can stay fresher, but Williams has proven to be a game-changer at corner and on special teams.
The Broncos need Williams to again be an impact player on special teams, but they also are banking on him to produce at corner. Someone with his experience and presence in the locker room is an irreplaceable piece for any team, but his play on the field has to back it up.
Williams was No. 3 on this list last year, and one could argue his value on special teams makes his spot at No. 10 far too low. But Reed’s emergence as an option at corner limits the need some for him to be dominant at corner.
Still, the fifth-year senior will be a very important piece in 2020. And his play on the field could go a long way in helping determine the outcome of Boise State’s season.