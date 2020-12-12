LARAMIE, Wyo. — There was no time for the Boise State football team to celebrate after a 17-9 win at Wyoming on Saturday night.
They had a flight to catch — and one more game to prepare for next week.
Boise State had already clinched a spot in the Mountain West title game prior to taking the field, but it left no doubt anyway by overcoming blizzard-like conditions to finish a perfect 5-0 in conference play.
Boise State will play San Jose State on Saturday in the Mountain West title game. The location, time and TV information will be released Sunday, but it’s likely the game will be at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas.
“We haven’t done anything yet,” wide receiver Khalil Shakir said. “Nothing has been accomplished.”
The Broncos locked up a spot in the title game when Nevada lost to San Jose on Friday night. But Boise State wanted to enter the matchup with San Jose State with some momentum and not back into it thanks to somebody else losing.
They did just that in a cold, windy, snowy game that was dominated by both defenses.
“I told our guys I’m proud of them,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. “This was a tough travel. We’ve been off for a couple weeks and going into this one we wanted to earn the opportunity to play in that championship game which we did tonight.”
Hank Bachmeier completed 19 of 28 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown, while Shakir had eight catches for 105 yards. Boise State had just 292 total yards and lost the turnover battle 2-1, but won thanks to a dominant defense.
Boise State’s defense held Wyoming to 146 total yards. The Cowboys rushed for just 82 yards after entering with an average of 247 rushing yards per game — one of the highest totals in the country. Wyoming also completed just four passes all game and went 2 for 17 on third down.
The poor weather conditions surely helped, but Boise State’s defense stole the show.
“That was my first game in the snow, believe it or not, and it was so much fun,” linebacker Riley Whimpey said. “It was so much fun. We had a blast out there. Everybody did. I could feel the energy on the sideline.
“We knew they had a strong run game and they were going to pound the rock, so we had the mentality all week that we had to be physical and stop the run and our coaches put us in a great position to be able to do that. We all executed and that showed up tonight on the field.”
Boise State led 10-3 at the half, but it should have been ahead by more. Twice in the final 5:30 of the second quarter the Broncos came away with no points in the red zone, and both were due to weird circumstances.
First, Tyric LeBeauf blocked a punt but the 32-yard touchdown return from freshman Jaylen Clark was called back due to a questionable block in the back penalty. The Broncos got the ball at the Wyoming 32-yard line to start the drive, but couldn’t score when a high snap and drop from holder Connor Riddle kept Jonah Dalmas from attempting a 34-yard field goal attempt.
Boise State got the ball back near midfield with 53 seconds left in the half and worked the ball down to the 2-yard line with two seconds left on a 23-yard pass to Khalil Shakir. Bachmeier took the snap and rolled out to the right, but the referees blew the play dead because they had assumed Bachmeier was going to spike the ball.
After a confusing delay, the Broncos instead had to run another play with two seconds left. Instead of trying to spike it and have time for a field goal, the Broncos quickly ran a play and Bachmeier’s pass to Shakir in double coverage was incomplete to send the game to halftime.
Another special teams blunder from Boise State let the Cowboys close the gap in the third quarter when Avery Williams muffed a punt at midfield. The Cowboys took advantage, cutting the Boise State lead to 10-6 on 36-yard field goal from John Hoyland.
But the Broncos responded with an impressive 11-play, 75-yard drive that milked 5:22 from the clock and went up 17-6 on a 2-yard touchdown run from Andrew Van Buren with 57 seconds left in the third quarter.
Wyoming got a 36-yard field goal from Hoyland to make it 17-9, and Bachmeier was unable to convert third-and-3 on a quarterback keeper to give the Cowboys a chance in the final minute.
But Evan Tyler intercepted backup quarterback Gavin Berrup as time expired and the Broncos escaped with a memorable win to close out the regular season.
Boise State and San Jose State were originally scheduled to play in Boise on Nov. 28, but the game was canceled due to the Broncos not having enough offensive and defensive linemen.
Neither team has lost since — the Spartans are 6-0 on the season — and the two will now play Saturday with a lot more on the line.
“Congratulations to them, they’ve had a tremendous season,” Harsin said. “They put themselves in the championship game and we’re looking forward to playing them.”