Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — Boise State offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan admits that Saturday’s season opener at No. 10 Washington means a little bit more to him than normal.

It’s not just because it’s his first game coaching back with his alma mater — although, that too makes it special — but also because it marks a return to a place he coached four seasons at and helped lead the Huskies to a College Football Playoff appearance.

Recommended for you

Load comments