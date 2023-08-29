BOISE — Boise State offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan admits that Saturday’s season opener at No. 10 Washington means a little bit more to him than normal.
It’s not just because it’s his first game coaching back with his alma mater — although, that too makes it special — but also because it marks a return to a place he coached four seasons at and helped lead the Huskies to a College Football Playoff appearance.
“For me certainly it’s not going to be just another game, I’m not going to sit here and say that,” said Hamdan, who was on the Huskies staff from 2015-16, then returned as offensive coordinator from 2018-19 after a year as quarterbacks coach for the Atlanta Falcons. “I can’t remember if I’ve even been to the visitor’s locker room. I put a lot into that program, and we had a lot of success. But when you coach long enough, you’ve been in a lot of places, once that whistle goes, it’s right back to focusing on what you get done.”
While this matchup between the Broncos and Huskies won’t have Chris Petersen’s presence looming over it the way the last two matchups between the schools have — a 2015 win by the Broncos in Coach Pete’s return to Albertsons Stadium and a 2019 Las Vegas Bowl win by the Huskies which served as his final game before retirement — there are still many connections that remain between the two schools.
Hamdan isn’t the only coach on the Broncos’ staff to have spent time in Seattle. Safeties coach Kane Ioane spent two seasons as a defensive analyst for the Huskies for two years under Petersen in 2017-18.
Meanwhile, there will be three former Broncos over on the Washington sideline, even four years after Petersen’s retirement.
Offensive line coach Scott Huff is the only holdover from the Petersen era, being on the Huskies’ coaching staff since 2017. Prior to that, he spent 11 seasons on the staff at Boise State, his alma mater.
Cornerbacks coach Julius Brown and running backs coach Lee Marks — both also former Boise State players — joined the coaching staff in 2022, coming over from Fresno State with head coach Kalen DeBoer when he was hired. Brown was a defensive backs coach at Boise State from 2014-15, with Marks serving as the Broncos’ running backs coach from 2015-19 after a season as their assistant strength and conditioning coach.
Additionally, Washington Offensive Quality Control coach Mitch Dahlen was an assistant wide receivers and quarterbacks coach at Boise State in 2018.
All four coached alongside current Boise State head coach Andy Avalos while he was an assistant under Petersen and Bryan Harsin from 2012-18.
“From our brotherhood, there’s a lot of coaches and it’s a pretty unique brotherhood to be a part of,” Avalos said about the former Broncos. “And it’s not just from playing here, but within the college coaching ranks. This isn’t the only time we coach against guys that we played with here. Obviously, I have the upmost respect for all of those guys who are tremendous people and coaches. They’ve been very successful at the various places they’ve been and we all know that they had a successful year last year.”
And it isn’t just from within the two programs that coaches have been connected. With Boise State and Fresno State being Mountain West rivals, all the coaches who followed DeBoer from the Bulldogs to the Huskies have lived that rivalry.
“Boise State coming in here is a team that we all know when it comes to their expectations, their traditions, the big games they’ve won over the years,” DeBoer told reporters during his weekly press conference on Monday. “I’ve faced them five time since 2017 and am certainly aware of who they are.”
But even four years after his retirement, the strongest connection between the two programs is arguably still Petersen. He is revered by both fan bases, having led Boise State to two of its three Fiesta Bowl victories before taking the job at Washington in 2014, leading the Huskies to two Pac-12 titles and the 2016 College Football Playoffs.
Now a studio analyst for Fox Sports, Petersen told KTIK in an interview last week he won’t be able to be in Seattle for the game Saturday. Not that that is necessarily a bad thing for him.
“I am Switzerland on this game,” Petersen said on Idaho Sports Talk. “I wave the flag, I’m neutral. The good thing is I won’t be in Seattle when this game is being played, I’ll be down in the Fox studios on Saturdays where I go down to. There will be teams that come in and I’m like ‘I’d kind of would like to see that one up close and personal.’ This one, I’m kind of glad I don’t even have the opportunity to do it.”