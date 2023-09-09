BOISE — Boise State’s defense kept giving up yards all night.
It wasn’t completely killing the Broncos’ chances in the game. That is, it wasn’t until there was no time left.
UCF kicker Colton Boomer made a 40-yard field goal as time expired Saturday, giving the Knights an 18-16 win and dropping the Broncos to 0-2 on the season.
“When you put so much into something, and things don’t go your way, it hurts,” said Boise State linebacker DJ Schramm, who got visibly emotional in his postgame press conference. “Our guys put a lot in this week, so it hurts that we didn’t get the job done, not just for us, but for the city of Boise.”
Boomer’s fourth field goal of the night ended a game which saw the Bronco defense give up 530 yards, but saw the Broncos keep getting bailed out by red zone turnovers and third down stops.
“We knew we were playing a high-powered offense,” said Boise State coach Andy Avalos. “They had 700-and-something yards last week. We knew we were going to have to play really well in the red zone, they were going to get their yards. But I really loved the way the defense played down there.”
But Boomer’s game-winner proved to be the final statement for the Knights, as he ruined what would have been a game-winning drive by backup quarterback Maddux Madsen.
Madsen came in during the third quarter after starter Taylen Green pulled up after a boot leg pass. Green rolled to his left and threw an incomplete pass but reached for his lower leg after the play. He limped off the field and didn’t return.
Avalos said after the game Green was dealing with cramps, and so he went with Madsen to finish the game.
“Mad Dog’s done a nice job in camp and all through practice,” Avalos said. “He has the confidence of the team, so when he had to jump in there and roll, we were able to stick with him. We had a few drives where we weren’t able to get much going, but we did on that last one.”
Madsen, a redshirt freshman who made his Boise State debut in garbage time of last week’s loss at Washington certainly looked like a freshman at times. But after UCF scored its first touchdown of the game with less than eight minutes remaining, he led Boise State on a 12-play, 75-yard drive.
Madsen kept the drive alive with a run on fourth-and-short, then connected with Stefan Cobbs on 3rd-and-10, before Cobbs broke a tackle and ran 28 yards for a go-ahead touchdown.
“This is obviously a big growing point,” said Madsen. “The one thing that I’ve learned from this is just relying on others. I think I kind of inherited that when I first got in here. You rely on the guy behind you. This place is full of playmakers, so it’s one of those things that’s it’s just relying on those guys with the full ability of trust.”
But the touchdown came with 1:49 left on the clock, allowing UCF, which had no trouble moving the ball, just trouble finishing the drive to get far enough downfield for Boomer, who had already made a pair of field goals from 50 yards or more.
From the start the defensive troubles that haunted Boise State’s secondary a week ago against Washington would return. On the very first play of the game, UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee connected with receiver Kobe Hudson deep downfield for a 49-yard gain. The next play, running back Demarkus Bowman ran for a gain of 11 and the Knights suddenly had the ball in the red zone.
But an Alexander Teubner interception ended the threat on the next play.
UCF took a 3-0 lead on its next drive with a 50-yard field goal by Colton Boomer, but Boise State answered with the first touchdown drive of the game. It was capped by a 38-yard touchdown reception by Ashton Jeanty, who was wide open by the home sideline when Green connected with him and Jeanty eluded the UCF defense for a 38-yard score.
Both teams field goal kickers shined late in the first half, with Boise State’s Jonah Dalmas tying a school record with a 56-yard field goal to make it 10-6 Broncos, then Boomer kicking his third field goal for a career-long 55-yarder to make it 10-9 at halftime.
Boise State led at the break, despite its defense giving up 263 yards of total offense. Part of that had to do with the fact that the Knights were 1-for-3 in the red zone, with Teubner’s interception, a fourth down stop and a field goal.
Boise State got another red zone turnover on UCF’s first drive of the second half, with what looked like a sure touchdown reception by Javon Baker bounced off of Baker’s hands and fell to Jaylen Clark, who hung on in the end zone for an interception.
“We put a lot into the red zone this week in terms of our preparation and the game plan of what we were going to see and what we were going to take away,” said Avalos. “Down there, the width of the field is what gets used by the offense. So, everything happens faster.”
But on Boise State’s next drive, Green came up limping after a rollout pass to his left. Green went over to the sidelines, and Madsen came in at quarterback.
But after three and a half quarters of bending and 460 yards given up, the Boise State defense gave up its first touchdown of the game. UCF running back RJ Harvey took a direct snap and ran the ball into the end zone, giving the Knights a 15-10 lead with just less than eight minutes remaining in the game.
The two-point try was no good.
That allowed Boise State to take a lead behind Madsen’s final drive, but it wasn’t enough to get Boise State its first win of the season.
“Obviously, it’s not where we want to be,” Schramm said about the 0-2 record. “We played two really good teams back-to-back, but that’s no excuse. We expect to win those games. It is disappointing, but we’re not disappointed in the way we’re playing, we’re disappointed in the outcome.”