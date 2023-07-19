The Boise State football team will once again enter the season as favorites to win the Mountain West.
The Broncos were picked as overwhelming favorites to win the Mountain West on Tuesday as Mountain West Media Days opened in Las Vegas. Boise State picked up 28 of 37 first-place votes and finished with 433 points. Second-place Air Force had 364 points.
It marks the 16th straight year that Boise State will open the season as the favorites in either its conference or division, including every year since it joined the Mountain West since 2011. Boise State was the Mountain Division champion last season, falling to Fresno State in the Mountain West Championship Game.
The Mountain West will ditch the division format for the 2023 season, with the top two teams at the end of the regular season facing off for the conference crown.
Air Force picked up two first-place votes, while Fresno State was third with five first-place votes. San Diego State had one vote and was fourth, while San Jose State, Wyoming, Colorado State and Utah State were fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively.
Ninth-place UNLV picked up the final first-place votes, while Hawaii, Nevada and New Mexico rounded out the bottom three.
Boise State also had three players land on the preseason all-Mountain West team, with offensive lineman Cade Beresford, running back George Holani and linebacker DJ Schramm each being selected. All three were All-Mountain West second team selections a year ago.
Beresford’s selection marks the seventh straight season a Bronco has been on the preseason all-Mountain West list. He started 13 games for Boise State last season. Holani finished last year with 1,157 rushing yards, 151 receiving yards and 13 total touchdowns, while Schramm led the team in total tackles (119), solo tackles (53) and tackles for loss (12).
San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro was selected as the conference’s preseason offensive Player of the Year, Wyoming linebacker Easton Gibbs was the defensive Player of the Year and San Diego State kicker and punter Jack Browning was the special teams Player of the Year.
Boise State will begin fall practice on Aug. 2 and open the season on the road at Washington on Sept. 2.
