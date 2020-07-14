BOISE — Whenever football returns to Albertsons Stadium, and whenever fans are allowed inside to watch, alcohol will be available for purchase in the main seating areas.
In an email to season ticket holders Monday, Boise State announced plans to sell beer and seltzers in the general seating areas beginning this fall.
Of course who knows whether there will be a season or if fans will be there to watch, but it's a significant change for a program that previously showed little interest in offering alcohol to the general public.
Previously those in the Stueckle Sky Center were the only ones allowed to purchase alcohol.
The State Board of Education voted last year to allow individual school presidents to make the decision about selling alcohol at sporting events on campus. With Boise State looking for additional revenue streams due to the budget issues created by COVID-19, moving to sell alcohol makes sense.
Boise State announced several other changes to Albertsons Stadium should there be football this fall, including a no re-entry policy. Masks will also be required while entering and exiting the stadium, as well as while moving around the concourse. No bags will be allowed, except for diaper bags and medically necessary items.
Physical distancing in the stands will require season-ticket holders to likely move to new seats for the 2020 season, the school said.
Those wishing to opt out of 2020 season tickets have been asked to decide one of three options by July 20: convert payments to a charitable donation to the Bronco Athletic Association, apply payments to the 2021 season or request a refund.
Boise State plans to take other measures such as adding hand-sanitizing stations at each entrance. Tailgating will require physical distancing between spaces, and some parking-only spots will be used and ranked by BAA priority points.