Albertsons Stadium will now be getting two new videoboards for this upcoming football season.
Boise State announced it would be replacing the videoboard in the north end zone of the stadium on Friday, following a $1.8 million gift from Agri Beef, the producer of Double R Ranch beef. The new board will be 77 feet wide and 37 feet tall, roughly 2850 square feet and about 25 percent bigger than the current one.
The announcement follows one made in March about a videoboard in the south end zone. That board will be 6,000 square feet, the largest in the Mountain West. That project was funded by a $4.5 million gift from Melaleuca, a health products manufacturer based in Idaho Falls, the largest one-time facility gift in the history of Boise State athletics.
“We will continue our relentless pursuit of elevating the gameday experience in Albertsons Stadium,” Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey said in a statement. “Our unwavering partnership with Agri Beef spans decades, and we are sincerely grateful for the family company's commitment to our success. I want to thank the leadership and great people of Agri Beef for their belief in our vision, which very much impacts our student-athletes, coaches and Bronco Nation.”
The agreement includes a 10-year extension on Double R Ranch’s naming rights to the scoreboard. It also supports expansion and upgrades to televisions in the stadium concourse and in the Stueckle Sky Center.
The gift from Agri Beef is the fourth gift of more than $1 million that the athletic department has received during this fiscal year, the most in program history.
No completion date for the project has been finalized, but Boise State said it anticipates having the new Double R Ranch board operational by the Broncos’ home opener against UT Martin on Sept. 17. Boise State has previously said the south end zone video board will likely be completed during the season.
Blue Turf Sports is an editorial product of the Idaho Press-Tribune and its sports staff. We are not affliated with, nor endorsed by the Boise State University nor it's athletic division. Boise State, the Broncos, the Boise State logos, and all associated logos, school colors, designs and indicia are the intellectual property of Boise State University. Boise State and the Boise State and Bronco logos are the registered and unregistered trademarks of Boise State University. All rights are reserved worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Boise State University has granted permission to Blue Turf Sports.