LARAMIE, Wyo. - The Boise State football team clinched a spot in next week's Mountain West title game late Friday night with San Jose State's 30-20 win against Nevada.
The Broncos and Spartans will meet on Dec. 19, but the location, time and television information won't be announced until Sunday.
The two teams were scheduled to play in Boise on Nov. 28 in a nationally televised game on FOX but Boise State canceled the game five hours from kickoff due to a lack of defensive and offensive linemen.
If Boise State beats Wyoming on Saturday, a series of computer rankings will determine the host since both teams will be undefeated in conference play. If the Broncos were to lose to Wyoming, San Jose State would host the game.
The Spartans played their last two home games at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas due to government regulations not allowing them to play in Santa Clara County in San Jose. It's believed if they were the "hosts", the game would also be in Las Vegas.
All Boise State (4-0, 4-1) needed was for Friday night's game between San Jose State and Nevada to be played to clinch a spot in the title game because a Nevada win could have created a three-team tiebreaker that the Broncos would have survived.
Nevada's loss gave them two conference losses. The Broncos can do no worse than one if they lose today to Wyoming.
San Jose State (6-0) has been quite the story this season. The Spartans were 3-21 during the 2017 and 2018 seasons and one of the worst teams in college football. But they improved to 5-7 last year and have continued the turnaround this season.
This will be the fourth consecutive trip to the Mountain West Championship Game for Boise State and the fifth appearance in seven years under coach Bryan Harsin. The Broncos have won the title in 2014, 2017 and 2019.
Boise State finishes the regular season today at 4 p.m. at Wyoming. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
We'll have live coverage throughout the day here in our live blog.
