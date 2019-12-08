BOISE – It had to happen, didn’t it?
The Boise State football team will help send off former coach Chris Petersen when the Broncos and Washington Huskies meet in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 21.
Petersen, who went 92-12 and won two Fiesta Bowls as Boise State’s head coach from 2006-2013, announced recently that he will step down following the bowl game to “recharge” after 15 consecutive seasons as head coach.
The matchup, which was announced Sunday afternoon by the Las Vegas Bowl, is an intriguing one given Petersen’s history with Boise State. Many Washington assistant coaches also previously coached at Boise State, and current Boise State coach Bryan Harsin was the offensive coordinator for Petersen for Fiesta Bowl wins in both 2007 and 2010.
Sure the Broncos wanted to land in the Cotton Bowl as the top-ranked Group of 5 team, but a nationally televised game in Las Vegas against a solid Pac-12 team is not a bad consolation prize.
The Las Vegas Bowl will kick off on Dec. 21 from Sam Boyd Stadium at 5:30 p.m. MT on ABC. Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call, providing the Broncos with an opportunity to make yet another statement on the national stage.
Boise State (12-1) capped an undefeated Mountain West season with a 31-10 win over Hawaii in the Mountain West Championship on Saturday evening.
The Mountain West champion typically goes to the Las Vegas Bowl to play the No. 6 team from the Pac-12. Thanks to the Pac-12 only getting one team in the New Year’s Six after Utah’s loss to Oregon, Washington slid down and became an option in Las Vegas. It was a no-brainer for the Las Vegas Bowl to choose them over Washington State given the connection between Petersen and Boise State.
It will mark the second trip to the Las Vegas Bowl in three years for the Broncos, who beat Oregon 38-28 in the 2017 Las Vegas Bowl. It’s their fifth appearance in the last 10 years in the game, and probably their last. The Las Vegas Bowl will end ties with the Mountain West starting in 2020.
Washington (7-5) lost four of its final seven games to end the regular season, including a stunning 20-14 loss at Colorado on Nov. 23. They lost close games to both Oregon and Utah, and also lost to Stanford and California.
The Huskies already named defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake as the next head coach, but his duties will start following the bowl game. Lake was a former Boise State assistant coach during the 2012 and 2013 seasons.
Who knows if Petersen will ever coach again, but it seems fitting that his last game (for now) is against Boise State. Petersen spent 13 seasons with the Broncos, including five as offensive coordinator from 2001-05. He was promoted to head coach in 2006 when Dan Hawkins left for Colorado.
Petersen left for Washington after the 2013 season and the Broncos hired Harsin to replace him. The two worked together for 10 seasons at Boise State before Harsin left in 2011 to be the co-offensive coordinator at Texas.
Boise State will be looking for its first 13-win season since they went 14-0 and won the Fiesta Bowl in 2009.
Check back to this post throughout the afternoon for more details on the matchup, how to get tickets, bowl events, etc. Boise State will hold media availability with Harsin later today, and we’ll add his reaction to the matchup to this post as well.