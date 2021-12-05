The Boise State football team will be spending New Year’s Eve in the desert.
The Broncos were selected to participate in the Arizona Bowl, the bowl announced on Sunday, where they will face Central Michigan on Dec. 31 in Tucson, Arizona. It will be Boise State’s first time playing in the seventh-year game, which has had a tie-in with the Mountain West since its inception in 2015.
The game will not be televised, instead being streamed live on Barstool Sports’ website, app and social media platforms.
Boise State (7-5) had been in the running to play in the Mountain West Championship game late into the season, where it would have played for a bid in the Los Angeles Bowl, but a loss to San Diego State in the regular season kept the Broncos out of the title game and pushed them down in the pecking order for the Mountain West’s bowl selection.
Central Michigan (8-4) will come into the game on a four-game winning streak and finished tied with Northern Illinois atop the Mid-American Conference West Division standings. Northern Illinois got into the MAC championship game thanks to a 39-38 win on Oct. 23, the Chippewas’ last loss.
This will be the fifth all-time meeting between the two schools, with Central Michigan holding a 3-2 advantage in the series. The teams haven’t met since 2001 when the Broncos beat the Chippewas 26-10 in Boise.
