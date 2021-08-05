BOISE - Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey posted a string of messages to his Twitter account late Wednesday night, acknowledging the 'uncomfortableness' of the current outbreak of COVID-19 cases within the department and explaining the decision to 'bubble' teams to limit exposure.
Boise State announced late Tuesday night that all athletic practices were being closed to guests and media "out of an abundance of caution and due to positive cases of COVID-19 within Boise State athletics programs", just hours after coach Andy Avalos held an in-person press conference with reporters near the 50-yard line inside Albertsons Stadium.
Interviews scheduled for after Wednesday's practice were canceled and no update was provided by Boise State until Dickey posted a thread of tweets after 11 p.m.
"We understand the uncomfortableness around this as this impacts our department more than anyone could ever imagine," Dickey wrote. "Like you, we were looking forward to returning to normal, and I offer my sincerest apologies to our local media that cover us for that not being the case.
"The world is not over this pandemic, and we are not immune to it here, especially as new variants present themselves. We will continue to follow the guidance of our health professionals. We will control what we can control, including continued education on vaccinations, including providing doctors, health care experts, et. to educate our student-athletes and staff. We have and will continue to communicate with student-athletes and their parents to the best of our ability around the health of their son or daughter to relieve fears or concerns."
Dickey said Boise State is testing for "every symptom, which puts us in a different category than most. Some symptoms could come across as allergies, and we test them. The more you test, the more you find. Our situation will continue to remain fluid due to what we are navigating."
Dickey confirmed Boise State had positive cases from both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.
"For programs returning to campus, outlined by previous NCAA guidance, we resumed surveillance testing for unvaccinated individuals and, and testing for individuals - both vaccinated and unvaccinated - showing symptoms of the virus," Dickey wrote. "For positive tests, we followed previous guidance from local health officials and NCAA in regards to contact tracing. We have also continued with social distancing measures when indoors, and, as mentioned, have continued to educate our programs on vaccines.
"We aren't going to get into specific numbers at this point, but we've seen cases of COVID-19 within our athletics programs, both in vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals as previously stated. We will continue to prioritize the health and wellness of our student-athletes."
Boise State canceled a donor event scheduled for Friday in which donors were going to be able to watch practice and then have lunch and a Q&A with coach Andy Avalos.
Within the same email to donors announcing the cancelation, Boise State said "we are continuing to make arrangements for full capacity" inside Albertsons Stadium.
"Focus is on providing the best student-athlete experience we can," Dickey continued on Twitter. "This includes getting (them) to competition healthy. When you have vaccinated and unvaccinated getting positives, situation is uncomfortable so we do the best we can. Bubbling teams gives us best chance to do so.
"Additional positives played into the timing of this. We had already identified a few cases through testing, and additional testing produced more results. Due to variant and additional testing protocol, we determined best course of action was to limit exposure while on campus.
"I've seen many mention football, Andy (Avalos), Dr. Tromp, department, me and many others on what we should do, our perceived failures, successes, etc. The goalposts change daily it seems. I can assure you we're collectively doing everything we can to navigate to the best of our ability."
Interview requests for Dickey through a school spokesman have been unsuccessful. As of Thursday morning it's still unknown if scheduled media availability with players after practice will occur.
Boise State is slated to open the season Sept. 2 at UCF. The home opener is set for Sept. 10 against UTEP.