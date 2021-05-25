Albertsons Stadium can fill up again this fall.
Boise State University will allow its football stadium to be filled to 100% capacity for Broncos home games this season, BSU Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey announced during a Tuesday press conference.
The school also is allowing full-capacity crowds into ExtraMile Arena for Broncos basketball games, and will allow full-capacity crowds at all other home sports events going forward, Dickey said.
Boise State is scheduled to open its home football season Sept. 11 against UTEP and will host five other opponents, including Oklahoma State on Sept. 18.
“This is something we were all hoping for and something our department was planning for, but being able to officially announce capacity for 2021 is exciting,” Dickey said in a news release. “I’ve talked about selling out six home games, and today’s announcement allows us to push toward that goal.
“After what we’ve all been through for the last 14 months or so, we’re going to take every opportunity to celebrate the victories when we can. This means a great deal to our student-athletes, our staff, our University and our community.”
Those who purchase tickets during the next 24 hours will be invited to an exclusive ticket distribution event in advance of the season.
Season tickets are on sale now, and a limited number of Blue Collar Passes remain. Tickets can be purchased at broncosports.com, or by calling the Athletic Ticket Office at (208) 426-4737.
