BOISE — Boise State University on Friday filed a lawsuit against the Mountain West Conference over the league's plans to end the school's bonus money from future TV contracts.
However, both parties hope to reach a resolution outside of court, according to a joint statement issued by Boise State and the Mountain West Conference Wednesday evening.
In the 17-page civil complaint, Boise State argues that the Mountain West went against its contract with the school by agreeing to a new six-year, $270 million TV deal with FOX and CBS without Boise State's approval. The school is asking for a jury trial, as well as for a judge to clarify the rights and obligations of Boise State's contract with the league.
Also in the complaint, Boise State objects to the Mountain West's plans to end the current annual $1.8 million bonus the university receives. The school is arguing that its membership agreement with the Mountain West calls for the bonus money to continue for as long as it remains in the league.
Boise State asked the league in December for more than $1.8 million in bonus money moving forward, because the terms of the deal for the rest of the league increased substantially. The league then voted two weeks later to instead give the Broncos no bonus money at all, after the new six-year deal is up.
Last Friday, Boise State released its first public statement on the topic, saying it was "weighing its options." Boise State officials filed the lawsuit the same day.
Click here to read the full document entered into Idaho's 4th District Court.
Reports on the complaint started to surface Wednesday. That evening, at 5:15, Boise State and Mountain West officials issued a joint statement, saying, "Last week Boise State filed a complaint regarding media rights against the Mountain West Conference, however, that action alone does not formally begin a lawsuit. The University and the Mountain West are currently in discussions in hopes of bringing this matter to a resolution without litigation," according to an email from Boise State Associate Athletic Director Joe Nickell.
The bonus money stems from the reentry agreement signed with the Mountain West in 2012, when the Broncos elected to scrap plans to join the Big East and return to the Mountain West. Under the deal, the rights to televise Boise State's home football games would be negotiated separately from the rest of the league, and the Broncos would receive additional revenue as a result.
The term sheet Boise State and the Mountain West signed when the Broncos returned to the league hows no expiration date for the agreement.
From the term sheet: “Binding Effect: The terms and conditions of this agreement shall bind the MWC regardless of any contrary, conflicting or inconsistent provision of the MWC constitution, articles of incorporation, bylaws, policies ... or any subsequent vote of the conference members.’’
A television bonus structure, in which teams got money for the number of TV appearances they made, was removed in 2016 because teams in the Mountain Division (those that played Boise State every year) were getting more money annually as a result compared to teams in the West Division.
An amendment was signed in November 2016 in which Boise State would receive $1.8 million annually off the top (the average total of the bonus money they had received the previous three years), and the rest would be pooled and distributed equally among the 11 teams (Hawaii does not receive TV money as part of its deal with the league).
In 2019, Boise State received the $1.8 million bonus, plus the $1.1 million share that each of the 11 members received, for a total of $2.9 million in television money.
Since the new deal will roughly triple the previous annual $1.1 million payout for each team in the league, Boise State believes that the $1.8 million bonus be increased to be proportionate with the previous deal.
Mountain West Conference President Craig Thompson appeared to approve of the idea to increase Boise State's bonus money, according to the complaint. In December, when Thompson attended the conference's championship game in Boise, he met with the school's president, Marlene Tromp, and its athletic director, Curt Apsey.
"In that meeting, Mr. Thompson acknowledged that Boise State and, in particular, its football team, was the driving force behind the new, and much more favorable and profitable, deal with Fox," according to the complaint. "Mr. Thompson also admitted that the increase in revenue to the (conference), and therefore, to its members that would result from the new agreement with CBS/Fox was dependent in large part on Fox's expressed interest in Boise State's games and, as such, he understood why Boise State expected to, and should, receive more money than the other member institutions, even double the amount."
After that meeting last month, Tromp and Apsey understood the league's board of directors would consider raising Boise State's bonus at the conference's upcoming board of directors, according to the complaint.
Instead, the complaint reads, at the meeting, the league voted to phase out and ultimately end Boise State's bonus. The school officials received only minimal information about the proposed plan the conference agreed to vote on as well.
When the league's board of directors voted on whether to accept a plan phasing out Boise State's bonus, Boise State voted against it. This should have prevented the league's board from adopting the plan, but the board ignored that rule and adopted the plan anyway, the complaint alleges.
The league "agreed and conspired to negotiate terms of the CBS/FOX contract," without Boise State's consent, according to the complaint.
The new six-year deal starts this fall, and Boise State will continue to receive its $1.8 million bonus for those six years. Two directors voted against Boise State receiving that bonus over the next six years, the complaint states.
Steve Andersen, the attorney representing Boise State in the case, did not immediately return a call from the Idaho Press seeking comment.