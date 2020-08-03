BOISE — The Boise State football team, at least as of Monday afternoon, still plans to start fall camp on Friday.
Clarity on the college football season could come Tuesday when the NCAA Board of Governors meets but for now, rules say teams that open the season on Sept. 5 like Boise State can start practices on Friday.
The Broncos plan to do just that.
"At this point the NCAA has told us we can still go on Friday," Boise State senior associate athletic director for football Brad Larrondo told Idaho Sports Talk on KTIK Monday afternoon.
"We're trying to take it day by day right now and prepare the guys for tomorrow to take on what we have tomorrow, but as of right now, we can start fall camp on Friday and we're moving in that direction."
The NCAA Board of Governors are expected to decide Tuesday whether to allow fall sports championships, but it's expected that football will be given the OK to proceed in some fashion.
Conferences including the SEC, Big Ten and Pac-12 have already moved to conference-only schedules. The Mountain West is expected to decide on a format later this week.
The Sun Belt announced Monday that it will proceed with a full 12-game schedule, which means Boise State's season opener against Georgia Southern on Sept. 5 at Albertsons Stadium is still on — for now.
It's expected that final decisions on whether to proceed and with what modifications will come prior to Friday.
"At some point we need to provide some clarity," Larrondo said. "It's getting down to some major decisions on how this is going to look. Right now we don't have all the answers."
Boise State has been together since July 6 working out and preparing for the start of fall camp. But things like player run practices and weight lifting sessions look a lot different than normal due to social distancing guidelines currently in place.
"You can't have gatherings more than 49-50, so when we do walk-throughs, we're using two and sometimes three fields to spread guys out," Larrondo said. "We're very (serious) in terms of masks on, social distance, and no more than 50 in one place.
"We have seven lift groups, we've had to create position meeting rooms out of spaces that weren't position meeting rooms. We've had to rotate larger position groups through the team room. ... We're continuing to move forward and have a lot of protocols in place so we can continue to execute that."
Boise State is expected to close fall camp to the media to limit the number of people around the team. All interviews during August are expected to take place virtually on Zoom, as well.
Practices will likely look a lot different as well since the full team technically is not allowed to convene together in one place at this point.
"Does it present some challenges and is it very different than what we're used to? Absolutely," Larrondo said. "But is it the way of life that we have to get used to? Yes. We're going to do everything the right way.
"It will certainly change the way fall camp looks when you start doing that because eventually you have to get to a point where you are doing team things, and it's hard to separate that. And that's really where it gets into 'how are we going to do this?.' We have different plans...We're going to have a way to figure out how to get this team prepared until they tell us not to."
Larrondo admitted that things "could change in two hours or two days, but we'll adapt to it" but added, "are we ready to put a team out there and continue to move forward? Absolutely."
It appears to be all systems go for the Broncos and the 2020 season. But a lot can happen between now and Friday — and the scheduled Sept. 5 opener.