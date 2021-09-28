Boise State University released the following statement to the Idaho Press Tuesday evening after being asked about filling Albertsons Stadium to capacity despite the rising COVID-19 numbers in Boise and the state of Idaho:
"State entities, including colleges and universities, cannot require proof of vaccination as a condition for accessing state facilities or programs. While individuals can show proof of vaccination as an alternative to showing a negative test result to enter the stadium, without the ability to offer every person entering the stadium a test, we cannot move forward without violating the law.
"Because Idaho’s case rates are so high, state testing resources (supplies and staff needed to test) are being used to test individuals who are at high risk, including children under 12 who aren’t eligible to be vaccinated and those who, due to underlying health conditions, cannot be vaccinated, individuals who have been exposed, and those who are symptomatic. We shifted from testing everyone in the student section to testing a random sample because that group had a positivity rate of less than 1% prior to the last game, and the university’s positivity rate is low.
"We have reallocated the testing supplies we would otherwise use to test everyone in the student section to test K-12 students, staff and teachers. We continue to vaccinate anyone who wants the vaccine, and we have offered to test anyone who wants to attend the game and meets the criteria for testing. We are doing everything we can to mitigate the spread. To date, we have processed more than 46,000 tests and our vaccination clinic has administered more than 7,000 doses of the vaccine."
B.J. Rains has covered Boise State athletics for the Idaho Press since 2013 and is a three-time winner of the NSMA Idaho Sportswriter of the Year Award. He appears on KTIK 93.1 FM The Ticket every Friday at 4 p.m. for the Blue Turf Sports report.
