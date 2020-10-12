BOISE – The Boise State football team began mandated Mountain West COVID-19 testing Monday, 12 days in advance of the Oct. 24 opener against Utah State.
As part of the return to play plan for the Mountain West, teams will take three rapid POC (point of contact) tests per week. Anyone who tests positive would require a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test to confirm the result.
Testing was scheduled to begin on Monday for all 12 Mountain West football teams.
“I’m looking forward to it because I want to get into things I know we’re going to be doing every single week,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said over the weekend. “There’s been so many things that haven’t been consistent. We’re working through so many things at this point.
“As far as I know we go Monday, Wednesday, Friday, testing in the mornings. The turnaround time I think is 24 hours since there’s a day in between.”
Harsin said testing will shift to Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays on weeks when Boise State plays on Friday.
“There will be some adjustments but I think we’ll stick with the plan based on whenever the game is from what I understand,” Harsin said.
The Mountain West is covering 100 percent of the cost associated with the testing. Boise State previously has tested the majority of the team once a week, but some players went two weeks without a test. Players, coaches and on-field staff members will now be tested three times a week through the end of the season.
“This week we’ll get to see how it works and if we have to tweak something,” Harsin said. “We’ll tweak it and make it fit. Maybe it’s at 9 a.m. instead of 8 a.m., things like that. We’re trying to make it as easy as possible and most convenient as we can for everybody, and guys have classes still and we have to maneuver around some things that we normally don’t.”