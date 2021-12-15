A look at the 22 players signed by Boise State on the first day of the singing period Wednesdays. Bios provided by Boise State.
Cade Beresford // OL // 6-7 // 300 // Woodinville, Wash. (Woodinville High School/Washington State)
Started eight of the Washington State's first nine games at right guard in 2021 ... made one appearance in 2020, seeing special teams action against Utah and appeared in four games in 2019, seeing action at left tackle against New Mexico State, Northern Colorado, Colorado and Stanford ... three-star recruit coming out of high school by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals … top 100 recruit (No. 60 at offensive tackle) by 247Sports … rated the seventh-best prospect in Washington by ESPN … as a senior at Woodinville in 2017, named all-state by the Seattle Times and Tacoma News Tribune … was also 4A All-KingCo First Team … led Woodinville to the 4A state title game … played basketball in high school.
Roger Carreon // OL // 6-4 // 300 // Jal, N.M. (Jal High School)
Three-star recruit per 247Sports and ESPN … top 100 recruit (No. 97) at offensive tackle by ESPN … played along the defensive line as well … made 24 tackles-for-loss, including seven sacks, as a sophomore … Football Friday Night 2-A Player of the Year as a senior … Jal finished state runner-up in 2021 … threw shot put on the track & field team.
Kage Casey // OL // 6-5 // 281 // Happy Valley, Ore. (Clackamas High School)
Three-star recruit per 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals …offensive tackle and defensive end at Clackamas … helped the Cavaliers to a 10-2 overall mark and appearance in the second round of Oregon 6A state playoffs.
Ashton Jeanty // RB // 5-8 // 193 // Jacksonville, Fla. (Lone Star High School, Texas)
Four-star recruit per 247Sports … three-star recruit per ESPN … rated No. 27 at his position nationally per 247Sports, and No. 90 per ESPN … rated as the No. 42 prospect in Texas per 247Sports … played on both sides of the ball in high school as a RB, WR, DE, OLB and S … in 12 games his senior season, Jeanty recorded 1,843 yards on 229 carries (8.0 yards/carry), and 810 yards on 41 receptions … scored 41 touchdowns (31 rushing, 10 receiving), averaging 20.5 points per game … named to the 2020 Texas District 5-5A D-I First Team as a wide receiver … named 2019 Texas District 5-5A D-I Defensive Newcomer of the Year … three-sport student-athlete, competing in football, basketball and track and field.
Maddux Madsen // QB // 5-10 // 191 // American Fork, Utah (American Fork High School)
Three-star recruit per 247Sports and ESPN … rated the No. 21 recruit in Utah per ESPN and No. 38 in the state per 247Sports … rated one of the top 100 pocket passers nationally (No. 51) per ESPN … as a junior, threw for 4,044 yards and 48 touchdowns … threw for more than 3,000 yards passing and 38 touchdowns his senior season … added 336 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Zamondre Merriweather // WR // 6-2 // 192 // Valencia, Calif. (Valencia High School)
Three-star recruit per 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals … rated No. 66 nationally at his position (athlete) per 247Sports … rated as one of the top 100 recruits in California per 247Sports (No. 78), ESPN (No. 81) and Rivals (No. 85) … helped Valencia reach back-to-back Foothill League title games.
Tyson Molio’o // OL // 6-2 // 292 // Harbor City, Calif. (St. John Bosco High School)
Three-star recruit per 247Sports … rated No. 56 at his position nationally per 247Sports … helped St. John Bosco reach the CIF Southern Section semifinals this season … current Broncos George Holani (RS-SO, RB) and Andrew Simpson (FR, WLB) also attended St. John Bosco.
Hall Schmidt // OL // 6-6 // 280 // Gig Harbor, Wash. (Peninsula High School)
Three-star recruit per 247Sports and ESPN … rated as the No. 25 prospect in the state of Washington per ESPN, and No. 26 per 247Sports … played at both guard and tackle as a prep … named 2021 3A South Sound Conference Lineman of the Year.
Prince Strachan // WR // 6-5 // 181 // Freeport, Grand Bahama (John Carroll High School, Fla.)
Grew up in The Bahamas … did not start playing football until 2019, upon his arrival to the United States … as a junior, garnered a team-leading 33 receptions for 633 yards … averaged 18.6 yards per catch … senior year hauled in 34 catches for 773 yards and nine touchdowns … averaged 22.7 yards per reception … named All-Treasure Lakes Conference Offensive Player of the Year and first-team all-league in his final prep campaign … brother Michael was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft … member of the track and field team.
Austin Terry // TE // 6-3 // 231 // Tumwater, Wash. (Tumwater High School)
Three-star recruit per 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals … rated as the No. 8 prospect in Washington per Rivals, No. 14 per 247Sports, and No. 20 per ESPN … rated No. 30 at his position nationally per 247Sports, No. 32 per ESPN, and No. 36 per Rivals … played on both sides of the ball in high school as a TE/DL combo … helped Tumwater reach the WIAA 2A State title game his senior season … named Evergreen 2A Conference co-MVP.
Braxton Fely // DL // 6-2 // 270 // Orem, Utah (Timpview High School)
Three-star recruit per 247Sports and ESPN … top 100 recruit (No. 86) by ESPN at defensive tackle … recorded 20-career sacks, including 13.5 as a senior … made 155 solo stops and recorded 48 tackles-for-loss in his career … all-region and 5A all-state first team as a junior.
Gavin Hambrick // ILB // 6-1 // 213 // Apple Valley, Calif. (Apple Valley High School)
Three-star recruit by 247Sports and ESPN … top 100 recruit (No. 53) at inside linebacker by ESPN … made 32 tackles, including six for loss in a five-game junior season shortened due to COVID-19 … recorded 97 tackles as a senior.
Cortez Hogans // DL // 6-3 // 269 // Palatine, Ill. (Palatine High School/Northern Illinois/Snow College)
Three-star recruit per 247Sports and Rivals … registered 26 tackles (18 solo) in eight games in 2021 … included were eight for-loss and three sacks … also forced a fumble and broke up two passes ... made one appearance on the season for Northern Illinois in 2020 after playing in two games in 2019 making the switch to defensive end during the spring ... played in each of the Huskies’ 14 games in 2018, including the MAC Championship victory over Buffalo … primarily saw action on special teams, but also as a middle linebacker ... named honorable mention Northwest All-Area by the Daily Herald … recorded 129 career tackles as a prep…junior season, high school was a Class 8A semifinalist.
Keenan McCaddy // S // 6-3 // 175 // Honolulu, Hawaii (Moanalua High School)
Three-star recruit per 247Sports and ESPN … rated the No. 4 recruit in Hawaii per 247Sports and No. 5 in the state per ESPN … helped Moanalua reach the OIA Division I title game … selected to play in the 2022 Polynesian Bowl.
Dishawn Misa // ILB // 6-3 // 227 // Tacoma, Wash. (Eastside Catholic High School)
Four-star recruit per 247Sports and ESPN … three-star recruit per Rivals … rated No. 5 at his position nationally per ESPN … rated as the No. 3 prospect in the state of Washington per ESPN, and No. 5 per 247Sports … during his freshman campaign, recorded 39 tackles, including three for-loss and a blocked punt … added 54 tackles, 1.0 TFL and forced a fumble as a sophomore … earned Sophomore All-America honors from MaxPreps … selected to play in the 2022 Polynesian Bowl.
Jake Ripp // ILB // 6-2 // 208 // Los Gatos, Calif. (Los Gatos High School)
Three-star prospect per 247Sports and ESPN … played on both sides of the ball in high school as a LB and TE combo … recorded 103 tackles, including six for-loss, a forced fumble, fumble recovery and an interception his senior season … on the offensive side, registered 227 yards and six touchdowns on 16 receptions … as a junior, he led the CIF Central Coast Section with 69 tackles, including seven for-loss.
JJ Talo // DL // 6-2 // 270 // Kearns, Utah (Kearns High School)
Three-star recruit per 247Sports and ESPN … top 100 recruit (No. 93) at defensive end by ESPN … two-way lineman at Kearns … named 6A all-state by the Deseret News as a junior.
George Tarlas // EDGE // 6-4 // 260 // Chalkida, Greece (Borah High School, Idaho/Weber State)
Played in each of the Weber State's 11 games in 2021 … finished second on the team with 55 tackles (36 solo), including eight for-loss and five sacks … also forced four fumbles and broke up two passes ... played in all six games during the spring season, helping Weber State to a fourth-straight Big Sky Championship … earned All-Big Sky honors for the second-straight season, after being named to the second team … finished seventh in the Big Sky in sacks (2.5) and was 11th in tackles-for-loss (4.5) … registered 24 tackles (14 solo) on the year ... finished the season with three quarterback hurries and one pass breakup ... played in each of the team’s 15 games in 2019, helping WSU win a third-straight Big Sky title and advance to the FCS Semifinals … named third-team All-Big Sky Conference…finished second on the team and fourth in the Big Sky with nine sacks ... had a season-high six tackles with two sacks and two forced fumbles in a win at Idaho and was named the Big Sky Player of the Week ... finished eighth in the conference in forced fumbles with three ... had two interceptions in Weber State’s FCS Playoff win over Montana ... also had three pass breakups on the year and totaled 31 tackles (26 solo) … earned Big Sky Academic All-Conference honors ... appeared in each of the Wildcats’ 13 games in 2018, helping to lead Weber State to a second-straight Big Sky title and the FCS Semifinals … registered 11 tackles (four solo) on the season ... grew up in Greece … only played two seasons of high school football … recorded 54 tackles, including four for-loss, five sacks, four quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery his senior season … earned second-team 5A All-Idaho honors…two-sport student-athlete, competing in football and basketball.
Dionte Thornton // CB // 6-2 // 193 // Carson, Calif. (Lawndale High School)
Three-star recruit per 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals … played safety at Lawndale … made 32 tackles as a senior and recorded six pass breakups … also played wide receiver as a prep.
Jayden Virgin // EDGE // 6-3 // 232 // San Diego, Calif. (Mt. Carmel High School)
Four-star recruit per 247Sports … three stars from ESPN … made 144 tackles in three seasons at Mt. Carmel …notched 20 sacks, including 16 as a senior … as a tight end, recorded 73 receptions for 1,273 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Deven Wright // DL // 6-5 // 225 // Tutwiler, Miss. (Desoto Central High School/Mississippi Gulf Coast CC)
Three-star recruit per 247Sports … registered 34 tackles (28 solo) in nine games in 2021 for Mississippi Gulf Coast … included were 10 for-loss and 7.5 sacks … also forced a fumble and broke up a pass ... as a high school senior, recorded 51 tackles (34 solo), including 11 sacks … also recorded two pass breakups and a forced fumble.
James Ferguson-Reynolds // P // 6-1 // 175 // Geelong, Australia
Played Australian Rules Football … competed at the junior level with Bannockburn and Bell Park … turned his attention to U.S. football in late 2020 … transitioned to the U.S. game through Prokick Australia.