BOISE — Boise State will open the 2020 season at home against Utah State on Oct. 24, will host BYU in a nonconference game on Nov. 7 and will visit UNLV instead of New Mexico as part of the Mountain West schedule announced Thursday.

The Mountain West is doing away with the two-division format for 2020 due to the oddity of the season and likelihood that not all teams will play a eight games , meaning the top two overall teams in the league (winning percentage in league games) will play in the championship game on Dec. 19.

Boise State opens at home vs. Utah State before going on the road to play Air Force in week two. Boise State then hosts BYU (Nov. 7) and Colorado State (Nov. 14) before starting a tough stretch of three road games in the final four weeks.

The Broncos play at Hawaii on Nov. 21 and host San Jose State on Nov. 28 before consecutive road games at UNLV and Wyoming to finish the season. Dec. 12 in Laramie? That could be fun.

A release from the Mountain West said "several" games could still move to either Thursday or Friday for TV. Those announcements will come in the near future.

Boise State was scheduled to play at New Mexico on the original schedule, but instead will play BYU in a nonconference game to help alleviate some scheduling issues the league dealt with since Air Force is also playing Army and Navy. Air Force is only playing six league games.

The UNLV game should have been in Boise this season since the Broncos played the Rebels on the road last year, but the game had to be moved to Las Vegas this year to give them another home game. That means Boise State will get to play in the new Allegient Stadium, home to the Rebels and Las Vegas Raiders.

Here's the full Boise State schedule:

Oct. 24, Utah State

Oct. 31, at Air Force

Nov. 7, BYU

Nov. 14, Colorado State

Nov. 21, at Hawaii

Nov. 28, San Jose State

Dec. 5, at UNLV

Dec. 12, at Wyoming

Dec. 19, Mountain West Championship

