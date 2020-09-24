BOISE - Boise State safety Jordan Happle has put his name in the transfer portal, a source confirmed to the Idaho Press Thursday morning.
Happle has battled injuries and played in just 13 of 27 games the past two years but would have likely been a starter when the Broncos return. The senior was the most experienced safety on the roster with nine career starts and 27 games played.
The Portland, Oregon, native signed and redshirted with the Broncos in 2016 and debuted the following fall in 2017. His first career start came as a redshirt freshman in the 2017 Las Vegas Bowl against Oregon, where he picked off future NFL first round draft pick Justin Herbert for his first interception.
The timing of Happle electing to test the transfer waters is interesting given reports that the Mountain West could announce a fall season later Thursday or Friday. This fall does not count towards a player's eligibility, meaning seniors like Happle could play and return again as a senior next year.
Happle is listed as a graduate transfer in the portal, meaning he would have immediate eligibility at his next destination. It's unknown whether that could be this fall or if he'd have to wait until 2021.
Tyreque Jones, Evan Tyler and JL Skinner now likely will battle for two safety spots, with Jones and Skinner seen as the favorites.
Jones, a redshirt junior, has started at least four games each of the past two year and has 26 career games played. Skinner impressed as a true freshman last season and played in all 14 games.
Tyler has battled multiple ACL injuries but is back for a sixth year.
A Boise State spokesman confirmed Happle was transferring.