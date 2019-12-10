There was nobody happier to hear the Boise State men’s basketball team would be playing a road nonconference game at Tulsa this season than starting point guard Marcus Dickinson.
The senior hails from Norman, Oklahoma — about a 90-minute drive from Tulsa.
“I was so excited, and it’s my dad’s birthday too so that makes it even more special,” Dickinson said. “My parents and family will all be there. I think they came to one road game my freshman year, but that’s about it, so it’s going to be special to have a bunch of family and friends be there.”
Dickinson estimated he’ll have about 15 people there tonight when the Broncos (5-3) face Tulsa (7-2) at the Reynolds Center at 6 p.m. MST. The game will be streamed on ESPN3.
“It’s about a 22-hour drive from Boise to go home and I haven’t been back in probably two years because the plane tickets are so expensive, so just to go back and play in front of my family and friends means the world to me,” Dickinson said.
The game was not scheduled just so Dickinson could get to play in his home state, but it was a nice bonus for coach Leon Rice. He was looking for a home-and-home series against a quality mid-major program, and Tulsa coach Frank Haith was interested and had an opening on the schedule.
The Broncos will play at Tulsa tonight, and the Golden Hurricanes will make the return trip to Boise next season.
Dickinson was an unheralded no-star recruit coming out of Norman North High despite averaging 20.7 points per game as a senior. The four-year starter played alongside eventual NBA lottery pick Trae Young and the two helped Norman North reach the 6A state title game for the first time in school history.
The 6-foot Dickinson wasn’t heavily recruited due to concerns he wouldn’t qualify academically, but Boise State took a chance and he eventually became eligible and joined the Broncos in the fall of 2016.
Fast forward four years later and Dickinson will be playing in his 100th game for the Broncos tonight, and he’ll make his 41st consecutive start. And he’ll get to do it in front of those closest to him.
“He’s deserving of this certainly with all he’s brought to the program,” Rice said. “It just worked out this way that we could do it and do it in his senior year so that’s great. … He’s having a great year and he’s bringing what we need. I’m playing him some heavy minutes, but Marcus is doing a great job especially defensively, night in and night out.”
Dickinson has started all eight games this season and is averaging 7.1 points per game. Maybe more importantly for a point guard, he has just seven turnovers in 250 minutes of action.
“It’s been going good. I’m just trying to play basketball and not overthink it. I’m a guy that overthinks a lot and gets anxious a lot,” Dickinson said. “But I’m just trying to do whatever I can to help the team win. My job is just impact the team however I can.”
Known as an elite defender, Dickinson’s offense has taken a step up this year. He has scored in double figures three times including tying a career-high with 16 points against both Pacific and New Mexico. Against the Lobos he was 4 for 6 from 3-point range.
But this one will be memorable regardless of what happens. Dickinson’s parents, Marcus and Jolene, have seen him play in person just four times in his four seasons at Boise State and not since his freshman year.
That will change tonight, when they make the 125-mile drive from Norman to Tulsa along with several other family members and friends to see Dickinson and the Broncos play a rare game close by.
“It’s going to be special for sure,” Dickinson said. “I can’t wait.”