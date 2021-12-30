Boise State football coach Andy Avalos will have at least one vacancy to fill on his coaching staff during the offseason.
The Broncos announced Thursday that running backs coach and player developmental coordinator Winston Venable is stepping down to pursue other opportunities.
“I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to come back and impact a program that helped shape who I am today,” Venable said in a statement. “The lessons I learned from being a Bronco — as a coach, staff member and student-athlete — will be with me for the rest of my life.”
Venable, a former Boise State linebacker, has been on the Broncos’ staff during the past four seasons, serving as running backs coach for the past two years. The two-time All-Western Athletic Conference selection returned to Boise State after his Canadian Football League career ended in 2016 and earned his bachelor's career in communication in 2017. He joined former coach Bryan Harsin’s staff as player development director in 2018.
“Winston is one of the greatest players to suit up for Boise State, and has done a tremendous job of mentoring not only our running backs, but every young man that has chosen to play for the Broncos over the last several years,” Avalos said in a statement. “Although he is leaving his current role, he will always be part of this brotherhood and I know he will find a way to continue to impact our student-athletes.”
