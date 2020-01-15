BOISE - Boise State coach Bryan Harsin didn't have to go very far to find his next offensive coordinator.
He went a few doors down the hall.
Harsin announced Wednesday that co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Eric Kiesau has been promoted to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Kiesau takes over for Zak Hill, who left in December for the same positions at Arizona State.
“Eric Kiesau did a great job working with our offense this past year, helping us win another conference championship,” Harsin said in a release. “He’s been phenomenal with our wide receivers, but he played quarterback and he’s coached QBs at the highest level. He knows what we’re trying to do, and I’m fired up to see him take this offense, continue to grow and develop it, and help us improve as we try to win another Mountain West Championship.”
Kiesau joined the Broncos as wide receivers coach in 2017. He just finished his third season with the Broncos and added co-offensive coordinator to his title this past season.
He previously has been the offensive coordinator at Colorado (2009-10), Washington (2012-13) and Fresno State (2016). He was the interim offensive coordinator at Kansas under Charlie Weis for the final five games of the 2014 season.
Boise State now will need a wide receivers coach to replace Kiesau in addition to a running backs coach. Lee Marks left after five years as Boise State's running backs coach for a position at Fresno State.
Former Boise State wide receiver Matt Miller, who is currently the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Montana State, would seem to be a logical candidate for wide receivers coach. Another would be former Bronco Kirby Moore, who is currently the wide receivers coach at Fresno State.
The Broncos ranked No. 19 in scoring at 34.7 points per game last season.
Kiesau is scheduled to meet with the media at 3 p.m., and this story will be updated with his reaction to the promotion.