BOISE - The Boise State football team will select an All-Decade Team with weekly position votes from fans throughout the fall.
Voting is open now at BroncoSports.com for the wide receivers. Winners will be announced on Friday, and a new position will be up next week.
Selected members of the media, including Idaho Press beat writer B.J. Rains, will account for 50 percent of the vote. Online fan voting will be the other 50 percent.
Voting each week will open at Noon on Mondays and close at Noon on Thursdays.
To be eligible a student-athlete must have been honored as an all-conference selection, either first team, second team or honorable mention.
Three wide receivers will be selected this week from a list that includes John Hightower, Matt Miller, Sean Modster, Austin Pettis, Khalil Shakir, Tyler Shoemaker, Thomas Sperbeck, Shane Williams-Rhodes, Cedrick Wilson and Titus Young.
Kicker is up next, followed by offensive line, defensive backs, quarterback, punter, tight end, linebackers, running back, return specialist and defensive line in future weeks.