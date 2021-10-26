BOISE — The Boise State football team spent much of last week’s bye focused on trying to improve one of the worst rushing offenses in the country.
Boise State ranks No. 129 of 130 teams at 2.42 yards per carry and No. 126 with just 84.29 rushing yards per game. The Broncos have rushed for 590 yards through seven games, which ranks No. 127.
The result is a 3-4 record for the Broncos and an overall offense that ranks No. 92 in total yards and No. 61 in scoring.
“I think it starts with the run game obviously,” offensive coordinator Tim Plough said. “That’s been a story all year and rightfully so. We’re trying to create some consistency there.”
Boise State had a 1,000-yard rusher in an NCAA-leading 11 straight seasons prior to the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The Broncos struggled to run the ball last year, mostly due to an injury to starter George Holani, but the issues have gotten even worse in 2021.
How bad have the Broncos been running the ball? There are 44 players nationally with more rushing yards by themselves than Boise State has as a team. Three teams, Syracuse, Michigan, and Texas A&M, have two players who each have more than Boise State’s 590 rushing yards.
“We spent some time earlier in the (bye) week focusing on the run game and really the techniques and fundamentals that can help us improve the run game as we head down the back stretch of the season here,” head coach Andy Avalos said. “Being able to simplify things so we can come off and play with a better mentality and physicality.”
Some of the issues can be attributed to injuries, both along the offensive line and at running back. The Broncos were without their top two running backs in Holani and Cyrus Habibi-Likio in the last game against Air Force — and they rushed for just 78 yards as a team in the loss.
Holani also missed the season opener against UCF and the upset win at No. 10 BYU.
The Broncos also are dealing with injuries along the offensive line. Starting center Kekaniokoa Holomaloa-Gonzalez has yet to play due to an injury, while starters Jake Stetz and Garrett Curran also have missed games.
Running backs coach Winston Venable refused to let injuries be an excuse Tuesday, saying the Broncos have more than enough capable running backs to have success.
“We have to establish the run with who we have,” Venable said. “We have six running backs in that room. Next man up mentality. These are Division I college football players and they are here for a reason. No matter who is rolling, we’re confident that we can get what we need done and we’re improving and trying to get that done every week. It doesn’t really matter who it is.”
Venable hinted that the Broncos could get healthier for Saturday’s road game at Colorado State.
“I think guys took advantage of the bye week and starting to get their bodies right,” Venable said. “We still have some progress to make as far as having the full group back there as a stable, but we’re (moving) in the right direction.”
Andrew Van Buren currently is Boise State’s leading rusher with 190 yards on 62 carries. Habibi-Likio has 181 yards on 54 attempts and Holani has 123 yards on 34 rushes.
How important is the running game to Boise State’s success? The numbers are pretty simple: Boise State is 3-0 when rushing for at least 100 yards and 0-4 when under 100 yards.
Boise State has shown improvements the past three games, which coincides with the same five starters along the offensive line. Running backs have averaged 4.12 yards per carry the past three games with John Ojukwu (left tackle), Stetz (left guard), Will Farrar (center), Ben Dooley (right guard) and Uzo Osuji (right tackle) starting up front.
Previously, the Broncos had three different combinations in the first four games.
“I don’t think we’ve run the ball to our standard all year,” Venable said. “We are improving. There’s improvement in the run game. It starts with the O-line and the tight ends up front, the running backs, us coaches. There’s steady improvement — slow improvement — and I think pretty soon here we’re going to get a full game and it’s going to be awesome.”
It won’t get any easier Saturday in Fort Collins, Colorado. Colorado State ranks No. 15 nationally in rushing defense at just 98.29 rushing yards allowed per game.
“I’m happy about our depth and where we’re going,” Venable said. “We just need to put together a complete game and we’re working on it.”