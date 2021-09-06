BOISE – It took one game for Tim Plough to quickly realize the offensive coordinator job at Boise State comes with a little more attention and scrutiny than his previous stop at UC Davis.
Plough was the source of much of the angst and criticism from Boise State fans following last Thursday’s 36-31 season-opening loss at UCF after a disastrous third quarter from the offense contributed to the Broncos blowing a 21-point loss.
“There’s a lot of offensive coordinators in Boise I’ve learned,” Plough quipped Sunday.
Boise State had success moving the ball in the first half, using a quick tempo and short passes to move up the field. Eight different receivers caught Hank Bachmeier’s first eight pass attempts and the Broncos had 219 yards of offense and three scoring drives in the first 30 minutes.
But in the third quarter the Broncos had three three-and-outs and finished with -7 total yards as the Knights stormed back to take a 30-24 lead. Boise State ran the ball on first down on all three drives, and twice ran the ball on third-and-10 or greater.
“Obviously as an offensive coordinator it’s always going to be the play-calling that gets brought up and we can have these conversations every week, I’m all for it,” Plough said. “There’s always going to be plays you regret that you call.
“I’m definitely not a conservative guy and I know that’s something I’m going to be painted with after the third quarter. Trust me if I walk down the street right now that’s what people are going to yell at me, but that’s definitely not who I am. I’m an aggressive play caller and trust me, we’re going to take plenty of shots down the field…and we should have done more of that in the second half. That’s the thing I really regret.”
Plough was calling his first game in more than 600 days with UC Davis not playing a fall season in 2020 due to the pandemic. He spoke with the media after the game and said he had hoped to control the time of possession by running more to allow Boise State’s defense to rest up on the sidelines.
But the change seemed odd to everyone watching the game – fans and media alike – due to how much success the Broncos were having moving the ball by pushing the tempo with quick passes in the first half.
Boise State eventually took advantage of an interception and drove down the field to retake the lead 31-30 midway through the fourth quarter, but UCF took the lead back and Bachmeier was intercepted to end a potential game-winning drive in the final minutes to result in a tough 36-31 loss.
“There’s some things to be really proud of and to really build on,” Plough said. “If you watch that first half and see us getting to our rhythm and get to our tempo and get the ball to a lot of people, that’s really what we want to do and what we want our identity to be. There were some times there we were doing it at a pretty high level. The guys were having a lot of fun. There’s some things we can really build on there.
“I look at that third quarter which a lot of people are gong to focus on and there’s so many things that go into us struggling there, everyone has a little hand in it, but it’s a great opportunity to learn from that and grow from it. The first time doing the offense in a real game together, (we were) expecting some good and bad. There’s things we can learn from for sure.”
Plough said a number of factors contributed to the poor third quarter including injuries to the offensive line. The Broncos were already without starting center Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez to start the game and then All-Mountain West right guard Jake Stetz went down in the second quarter. His replacement, Garrett Curran, also had been dealing with an injury.
Both Plough and head coach Andy Avalos pointed to the Stetz injury as a key reason for the struggles in the running game. The Broncos finished the game with just 20 yards rushing on 26 carries, including five rushes for -4 yards in the third quarter.
Many of the runs appeared to be the same play – runs right up the middle that were stopped at or behind the line of scrimmage.
“We had to get pretty simple there in the third quarter with what was going on and some of those runs are inside zone stuff that didn’t work out in the third quarter like we wanted to,” Plough said. “They were the same plays we called earlier in the game where it ends up being successful.
“To be honest we lost Jake Stetz and their interior d-line was really talented and they got really hot and got some momentum going and were getting off the ball with the crowd noise and that’s where we should have made an adjustment as a staff to say hey let’s get back to getting the ball out of our hands and get the tempo going. Those are the mistakes we made for sure.”
Plough also said many of the runs were designed run-pass options depending on the look. Bachmeier could have elected to pass the ball on several of the plays, but handed the ball off due to the look he was getting from the UCF defense.
He also pointed to a pair of fumbled snaps on first down which put the Broncos in a tough spot.
“The regret I have is in the third quarter just looking at it from where the game was, we could have taken those throws probably,” Plough said. “Our guys were having success on the perimeter and we probably could have dropped back and thrown a couple more of those.”
While taking much of the blame for the third quarter Plough pointed to the impressive first half as a small glimpse of what the potential is for Boise State’s offense. They just need to find a way to keep it going for four quarters.
“A lot of positives we can still build on and still a lot of things we can get better at,” Plough said. “And that’s exciting for us.”
Boise State hosts UTEP Friday at 7:30 p.m. on FOX Sports 1 in the home opener at Albertsons Stadium. About 4,500 tickets still remain at BroncoSports.com.