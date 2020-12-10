The Boise State football team appears to be getting healthier for the stretch run.
Both running back George Holani and backup quarterback Jack Sears are expected to be back and available Saturday when the Broncos play at Wyoming at 4 p.m. in the regular-season finale. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
Holani hasn’t played since suffering a knee injury against Air Force on Oct. 31.
“It’s been really good having him back,” fellow running back Andrew Van Buren said this week. “I’m glad George is back and healthy. I can’t wait to see what he goes out there and does.”
Holani rushed for 1,014 yards last season as a true freshman and had 100 yards in the season opener against Utah State before leaving early in the first quarter at Air Force. Boise State’s running game has mostly struggled without him, rushing for an average of just 92.3 yards the last three games.
“Looking forward to it,” offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau said. “Keep doing treatment and get him healthy, but yeah, we’ll get him out on the field somehow.
“(It will be nice) to use that strong, heavyweight 1-2 punch, that’s the big thing. There’s no knock on the other guys in that group because they’ve all been productive when they’ve had their chances, but George is a special and elite player.”
Holani’s expected return would be a big boost for the Broncos against a Wyoming defense that ranks No. 28 nationally in stopping the run at 128.2 yards per game allowed on the ground.
“You guys see what he does when he’s on the field,” quarterback Hank Bachmeier said. “He’s definitely a guy that can make anything happen at any time, so to get him back will be awesome.”
Kiesua had previously confirmed that Sears would be available for the UNLV game last week before it was canceled.
STOPPING THE RUN WILL BE KEY FOR BOISE STATE DEFENSE
Boise State’s defense has an obvious focus heading into Saturday’s game: Stop the run. The Cowboys rank No. 9 nationally with an average of 247.0 yards per game on the ground.
Starter Xazavian Valladay has missed the past two games with an ankle injury, but is expected to play. He’s rushed for 397 yards in three games this season.
“Any year you go against Wyoming it starts with the run,” defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding said. “Once they get things rolling they can keep it on you pretty good. It starts up front. They have a very physical offensive line, two running backs at least — we don’t know the status of (Valladay), but we’re anticipating all those guys playing.
“They want to inflict their will on you, that’s really what it is. They have a downhill, physical run game. ... We know it’s an offense that gets on you and stays on you if you let it.”
Valladay was a first-team All-Mountain West selection last year after rushing for 1,265 yards.
“He’s one of the complete backs in this league,” Schmedding said. “He can run straight ahead, he can jump cut, he can hit the spin button if he needs to. He can break tackles. He’s got that experience of playing in this offense for a long time.”
CRAVENS BACK AFTER TESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID-19
Defensive tackle Jackson Cravens confirmed this week his two-game absence was due to testing positive for COVID-19. Cravens, a transfer from Utah who sat out last season due to NCAA rules, missed the past two games against Colorado State and Hawaii.
“I’m still getting back into things, but I’ve been practicing for two weeks now even though we haven’t played,” Cravens said. “I’m healthy and everything is good to go. ... I didn’t have any symptoms. I was waiting for them, but they never came. Hopefully I had a strong immune system.”
Cravens confirmed he would have been back for the San Jose State game, which was canceled due to the Broncos being thin along the defensive and offensive lines.
The 6-foot-2, 292-pound Cravens has five tackles in three games as a backup defensive lineman this season.
BRONCO BITS
Starting right tackle Nick Crabtree said Thursday he missed the last game at Hawaii due to contact tracing protocols and not because of a positive COVID-19 test. Crabtree, who scored a ‘fat guy touchdown’ against Colorado State, admitted it was frustrating to miss a game and having to quarantine despite not testing positive for the coronavirus, but said he watched extra film and did what he could to stay ready. ... Boise State took its final COVID-19 tests Thursday and was expecting results prior to a Friday walkthrough. The team is slated to take a charter flight to Laramie early Friday afternoon.