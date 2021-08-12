The Boise State football team is still aiming for full capacity sellouts in all six of its home games this season despite a university policy announced Wednesday that would require face coverings at football contests if the games were taking place now.
A Boise State Athletic Department spokesperson confirmed to the Idaho Press on Thursday that the new policy does include football games and that the department will follow guidelines set by, but not limited to, the school, state, NCAA and Mountain West.
According to the policy, which became effective Thursday, “Facial coverings must be worn in indoor public spaces owned or controlled by the university as well as in crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.”
Boise State is less than a month away from its home opener scheduled for Sept. 10 against UTEP. Should the policy still stand at that point, masks will be required at the game.
Boise State announced in May that it would allow full capacity crowds at its football games for the 2021 season. At the time, Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey publicly stated that the department’s goal was to sell out all six of its home games this season.
Since that announcement, the delta variant has reignited the spread of the COVID-19 virus and caused a surge throughout the country. Last month, the CDC recommended that those in high-transmission communities resume wearing masks in indoor situations. Ada County is currently considered a high-transmission community.
But even with that recommendation and Boise State’s new policy, the sellout goal remains.
"We have been preparing for a full-capacity Albertsons Stadium for months, but have also been up front about being able to adjust if necessary,” Dickey said in a statement. “Having already been through a season of fluidity in dealing with COVID-19, we will be prepared for whatever guidelines and parameters are established by the appropriate health authorities for all home events. We look forward to welcoming Bronco Nation back to Albertsons Stadium for the 2021 season.”
As of Thursday afternoon, Boise State has sold 16,185 season tickets, less than 400 shy of the 16,580 season tickets it sold in 2019, the last time the Broncos had full capacity crowds.
Last season, Boise State didn’t allow any fans in for its home opener against Utah State, and played in front of crowds of 1,100 for home games against BYU and Colorado State. Its fourth home game, against San Jose State, was canceled due to COVID-19 cases within the Boise State program.
O-LINE MOTIVATED BY RUN GAMES STRUGGLES IN 2020
With a new head coach, Andy Avalos, and a new offensive coordinator, Tim Plough, junior center Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez said the offensive line had to start over from “square one.”
But after the production he and his linemates had in 2020, Holomalia-Gonzalez said that wasn’t necessarily a bad thing.
“When I say we started from square one, it was obviously because we weren’t where we wanted to be and we don’t like that,” Holomalia-Gonzalez said. “We were very grateful to have Coach Plough and Coach Avalos, because we know they have our backs. But it’s on us and we’ve really been focusing on bending our knees, playing below our pad level and working together. It’s not 1-on-1s, it’s all together as a unit.”
Boise State ranked last in the Mountain West last season in run offense, gaining just 107.1 yards per game and allowed an average of two sacks per game.
“We didn’t get it done, it’s simple,” Holomalia-Gonzalez said. “That’s one of the things we’ve been focusing on in camp, did you get it done or did you not. This year we got to get it done. Obviously, everyone is going to say that, but we’ve been focusing on how are we going to get it done. For us, we’ve broken it down to winning the pre-snap and relentless finish. I really believe it’s going to show up. I really don’t like being last, that’s not the unit we will be. We do have a chip on our shoulder. We remind ourselves each and every day that is the unit we are as of now, and we really want to change that.”
WASHINGTON BACK AT FULL SPEED
After being limited through the spring and even into summer workouts, junior EDGE Demitri Washington is able to go full speed at practice for Boise State.
Washington suffered an ACL injury in his right knee during the second game of the 2020 season against Air Force. It cut short what many expected would be a breakout year for Washington. But after eight months of rehabbing the knee, he’s back on the field, ready for the Sept. 2 opener at UCF.
“I’m full go, doing everything every single day,” Washington said. “My teammates are always pushing me and it’s awesome.”
When Washington talked to reporters in June, he had not yet been cleared for contact, but was able to participate in just about all aspects of practice. The goal was to be ready to go with no limitations by the time practice starts.
Consider that goal met.
“That's what I was working toward every day to be full go for that first day of camp,” Washington said. “But not just to be full go, but to also be confident in going out there. … June, July, I was running, doing things with the team, stuff like that and it helped going into PRPs (player run practices) in some potions of July.”
As for the injury itself, Washington said it hasn’t limited him at all during practices. At this point, he joked, the biggest concern he has is the fashion statement he’s making with the brace on his right knee.
"You’ll see me in my big ugly brace,” Washington said. “It may not be the coolest thing ever, but there’s no limitations. I’m going as hard as I can every single day.”