Boise State has hired former Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander while as its defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator, replacing Frank Maile, who is leaving the coaching staff.

Boise State announced the hiring of Chinander, a two-time Broyles Award nominee on Friday and shortly after a Boise State spokesperson confirmed to the Idaho Press that Maile was no longer with the team. Boise State head coach Andy Avalos also sent a tweet wishing “him and his family nothing but the best in their new opportunity,” seemingly indicating that Maile had taken a new job.

