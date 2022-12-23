Boise State has hired former Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander while as its defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator, replacing Frank Maile, who is leaving the coaching staff.
Boise State announced the hiring of Chinander, a two-time Broyles Award nominee on Friday and shortly after a Boise State spokesperson confirmed to the Idaho Press that Maile was no longer with the team. Boise State head coach Andy Avalos also sent a tweet wishing “him and his family nothing but the best in their new opportunity,” seemingly indicating that Maile had taken a new job.
Chinander had been at Nebraska since 2018, spending the previous two years at UCF. During his two seasons in Orlando, the Knights were second in the nation in takeaways. UCF won the American Athletic Conference and played in a New Year’s Six Bowl Game in both seasons.
Chinander also had stints at Oregon and Northern Iowa, as well as a stop with the Philadelphia Eagles as the defensive line coach in 2013, a season where the Eagles won the NFC East title.
“Erik coaches an aggressive style of defense that fits well as we continue to grow our program,” Avalos said in a release. “He brings a ton of experience at the college and pro level and I can’t wait for him to get to know our players.”
Chinander signed a two-year contract with Boise State, according to a contract released by the school, with a $10,000 signing bonus. He will make $220,000 on the first year of the contact and $320,000 in the second year.
In his last year at Boise State, Maile made $270,000.
