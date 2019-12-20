LAS VEGAS — It’s already been a heck of a season for the Boise State football team. A win in the Las Vegas Bowl against former coach Chris Petersen and the Washington Huskies would be the perfect topper.
The Broncos (12-1) will look to finish with a 13th win for the first time since 2009 when they battle the Huskies in prime time at 5:30 p.m. MST on ABC.
A journey that started back in early August and featured memorable moments like the comeback at Florida State, the overtime thriller against Wyoming, the blowout at Utah State and the frustrating lone loss at BYU will conclude in Las Vegas with arguably the toughest test yet.
Boise State has a chance to make a great season a historic one. And the players know it.
“We have to finish it,” senior defensive end Chase Hatada said. “That’s the biggest thing. It would mean a lot, and it’s very important to go out and make history. Finishing is very important and very stressed in this program right now, especially for these seniors.”
There may not seem like a big difference between finishing 13-1 and 12-2, but to Boise State’s players and coaches, the gap is enormous. Sure a 12-win season and a Mountain West championship counts as a strong year, but a loss in the bowl game would put a damper on things heading into the offseason.
But a win against a talented Pac-12 opponent on national TV to finish the year with a 13th win for just the fifth time in the storied history of the program? Now that would be something remembered and treasured for years to come.
“We’ve been talking about our legacy at Boise State, especially these seniors,” senior defensive tackle David Moa said. “We know we won a championship, but that’s not enough for us. We want to finish the right way. We know we’re facing a great team and a great coach and the history we have with him, so we’re all excited for that. We wouldn’t want to go out any other way.”
Being 12-1 is one thing. How the Broncos got here is another. Three different starting quarterbacks, a freshman running back on the brink of a 1,000-yard campaign despite starting third on the depth chart, overcoming a season-ending injury to a starting linebacker and, oh yeah, moving the season opener two days before the game to avoid a hurricane.
Nobody could have predicted the season playing out like this, yet here the Broncos are on the cusp of a season that would put them up among the best teams in school history.
“It’s been a crazy ride,” left tackle Ezra Cleveland said. “But we’re all riding along and doing our best to make this thing keep going.”
The Broncos are determined to end the season with a win for a number of reasons. Doing it for the players that won’t be back next year might be at the top of the list.
A strong senior class including Hatada, Moa, Sonatane Lui, top wide receiver John Hightowe, safety Kekoa Nawahine and three starters along the offensive line will finish their careers at Sam Boyd Stadium. A pair of redshirt juniors in left tackle Ezra Cleveland and STUD Curtis Weaver likely are off to the NFL after the game as well.
“This is my last ride as a Bronco so every moment is special,” Moa said. “We’re just taking it all in, but we know what our mission is. We want to win this bowl game.
“These guys definitely deserve it. We’ve had a hell of a season but we still have that 1-0 mentality and we want to get things done.”
It certainly won’t be easy. Washington is not the typical middle of the Pac 12 team that usually appears in the Las Vegas Bowl. The Huskies had leads on both Utah and Oregon and also had a head-scratching loss to California early in the season in a game that didn’t start until 10:30 p.m. local time due to weather.
The Washington roster is littered with four- and five-star recruits and nobody would argue the individual talent edge would go to the Huskies. And they have the motivation of wanting to win the game for Petersen, who will step down after 15 years as a college head coach after the game.
The Huskies know they’ve under performed this year, but like Boise State know a win would change the feeling of their season moving forward. And that’s what makes them so dangerous.
If the Broncos come out on top and earn that elusive win No. 13, they will certainly have earned it in this one.
“We want to prove to everybody we are a 12-1 team that obviously can go in and beat anyone on any given week,” senior tight end Garrett Collingham said. “That’s the goal we have, and we’re motivated to go out and do our jobs and hopefully win. … Everyone is feeling good. I think we have the right mindset and a lot of energy. It’s a good sign.”
Boise State is 10-3 in its last 13 games against teams from the Pac-12, and the Broncos have won five of the last six games as an underdog. Vegas oddsmakers have the Huskies tabbed as 3.5-point favorites.
It’s a scenario and a game the Broncos have thrived in before. Boise State is 4-0 in the Las Vegas Bowl and 7-0 in Sam Boyd Stadium since moving to FBS status in 1996.
Some bowl games feel meaningless. This is not one of them. Boise State has a chance to become just the fifth team in school history to win a 13th game, and it can cap a season to remember with yet another win on the national stage.
A few hours in Las Vegas will determine the lasting memory of the 2019 Broncos. That’s all the motivation they need.
“It’s definitely going to be a memorable season and it already has been for the journey this team has been on,” safety Kekaula Kaniho said. “But being able to get a 13-win season is something I haven’t done here so it would be really good for us to end the season on that note.
“With the team we’re playing, a really good Washington team, a Pac-12 team, it’s a big-time game for sure to make a statement for how this season went for us and kind of put an exclamation point on it.”