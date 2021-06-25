Momentum from a few strong weeks on the recruiting trail slowed for the Boise State football team Thursday night when 4-star quarterback Katin Houser de-committed following a visit to Michigan State.
Houser, from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco High School, originally picked the Broncos over Oregon State and Washington back on April 1.
But his commitment to Boise State looked shaky at best when he took an official visit to Michigan State last weekend. He made no mention of Michigan State Thursday when he announced he was backing away from his pledge to Boise State, but he's expected to soon announce a flip to the Spartans.
Houser told 247Sports he called Boise State's coaches Thursday to inform them of his de-commitment.
“It was a very hard decision and a very tough phone call to make too,” Houser told 247Sports. “I think they had a feeling but it was still a tough call.
“They were unbelievable on the phone though and very gracious. They were super supportive and told me they have nothing but respect for the other programs I’m looking at and I have a ton of respect for them as well.”
Houser took an unofficial visit to Boise State in early June and told KTVB afterwards, "I feel like I belong there." When Michigan State came calling, things quickly changed.
Houser is the third quarterback to de-commit from the Broncos in the past seven years. Micah Wilson decommitted in 2016 before flipping to Missouri, while Zach Wilson flipped to BYU in the 2018 class.
Ironically enough Houser could still play in Albertsons Stadium. Michigan State is scheduled to play in Boise in 2022, with the Broncos making the return trip to East Lansing in 2023.
Boise State now has seven players committed in its 2022 recruiting class - all in the past three weeks - and even without Houser still has the No. 1 ranked class in the Mountain West from 247Sports.