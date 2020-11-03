BOISE – Boise State defensive end Demitri Washington will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, coach Bryan Harsin confirmed Tuesday.
Washington was injured in the first half of Boise State’s 49-30 win at Air Force last Saturday. His knee bent awkwardly when an Air Force player accidentally fell on him during a scrum.
The redshirt junior was in obvious pain and had to be carted back to the locker room. He was seen banging his hand in frustration as he left the field.
“We feel terrible for him,” Harsin said. “He’s worked so hard. I think he was one of the guys going back to June with the quarantining and stuff, I believe he didn’t miss one workout. He’s been at it the entire time, and was one of the few guys able to do that.”
Boise State expects to get more clarity on Washington’s injury Tuesday but with only two months left in the season, it’s clear he won’t be able to return.
“He has an MRI today so I don’t know the entire diagnosis but he’ll be out the rest of the season,” Harsin said. “We’ll get more information on exactly what it is.”
The loss of Washington is a big one for the Broncos. He had 34 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles-for-loss last year while backing up Curtis Weaver but was expected to be one of Boise State’s best defensive players this season as a pass rusher at the STUD and defensive end positions.
“He’s one of the guys I consider a team leader,” Harsin said. “He was out at practice last night on his crutches. He was out there like he is always is – focused and helping guys prepare.
“He’s done everything in his power since the injury to help his teammates be prepared for BYU and to me, that’s exactly the example of the type of people you are looking for to be in your program. We’ll get other guys on the D-line to step up.”
Junior college transfer Shane Irwin will likely become the starter at defensive end. He finished second on the team with eight tackles last week at Air Force after taking over for Washington.
“I thought Shane did a good job,” Harsin said.
As for other injury updates, Harsin said he expected safety JL Skinner to be back for Friday’s game against BYU. Skinner missed the Air Force game for unknown reasons.
Defensive tackle Scale Igiehon and running back George Holani also left the Air Force game early with injuries, while safety Tyreque Jones saw very limited action after being injured in the opener against Utah State.
“Everybody else that’s been a little banged up are healing up and I fully expect those guys to be prepared to play,” Harsin said. “We’ll have some game-time decisions.”