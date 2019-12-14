BOISE — Another year, another assistant coach for the Boise State football team to replace.
This time it’s offensive coordinator Zak Hill, who was announced Saturday to the same position at Arizona State.
Hill spent four years with the Broncos and helped them to a pair of Mountain West Championships. The Broncos ranked in the top 40 in scoring offense in each of the past four seasons, including No. 14 this year at 36.8 points per game.
“Obviously I’ve loved being here at Boise State the last four years and I thank Curt Apsey and Brad Larrondo and coach Harsin and everybody for the opportunity,” Hill told the Idaho Press in a phone interview shortly after the hire was made official Saturday. “I’m humbled by the success and the things we were able to do the last four years, but I just felt like this was a good move for me and my family.”
Hill made $301,519 at Boise State in 2019 according to a salary database from USA TODAY. His new contract with Arizona State is not yet known, but previous offensive coordinator Rob Likens made $700,000 with the Sun Devils this year.
It’s expected that Hill will at least double his salary with the move to Arizona State.
“It happened pretty quick,” Hill said. “I was able to go down there for an interview with coach (Herm) Edwards and their staff and I just felt like they have very good vision of what they want and I felt like offensively it was a good place and a good opportunity with Jayden Daniels, the quarterback they have there. It just felt like a good fit and a good area to live in.”
Hill's departure is the latest in a lengthy list of Boise State assistant coaches to depart. They've lost at least one every season since Bryan Harsin took over as head coach prior to the 2014 season.
He's the fourth offensive coordinator to depart in six years. Mike Sanford left for Notre Dame after the 2014 season and Eli Drinkwitz left for North Carolina State after the 2015 season. Co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Scott Huff left for Washington after the 2016 season.
The Broncos also have lost two defensive coordinators under Harsin in Marcel Yates and Andy Avalos. Yates left for Arizona after the 2015 season, while Avalos left for Oregon after last season.
“We’ve learned over the last several years that when you’ve had the kind of success that we’ve had, our assistants are going to generate a lot of interest throughout the country,” Harsin said in a statement released by Boise State. “We wish him the best of luck, and we’ll do what we always do — move forward and continue to build on our past accomplishments. First things first, we have a bowl game to prepare for, and then we will work on filling out our staff.”
Hill said he offered and was “fully intending” to coach through Boise State’s matchup with Washington in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 21, but all parties involved ultimately agreed it was best for him to move on and start his duties at Arizona State immediately.
The early signing period for football starts Wednesday, and the Broncos currently have 13 players committed. None of them are quarterbacks.
Hill had plenty of success during his four years with the Broncos. He helped quarterback Brett Rypien become the Mountain West’s all-time leader for career passing yards, and Rypien is currently on the practice squad with the Denver Broncos.
He also helped the Broncos juggle three different starting quarterbacks this season en route to a 12-1 record and a Mountain West Championship.
“I’m happy with the way things worked out and the success we had as a program and as an offense,” Hill said. “We had a lot of good quarterbacks come through here. Coaching Brett was definitely a pleasure, and Chase Cord and adding Hank Bachmeier and then Jaylon Henderson. They’ve all been Boise State types of guys and the success and the wins and all that comes from the players putting in the work and buying into what we’re doing.
“At the end of the day those guys are out there playing and performing, and I thought the quarterback room did a great job of being selfless and being ready and prepared. The kids we bring in live up to the high standards of Boise State and challenge themselves everyday.”
Hill said there was a little talk with other schools (both Oregon and California have offensive coordinator positions open as well) but said Arizona State “was the one school that was direct and wanted me to come down there for an interview and got it going right away.”
Boise State’s most likely scenario would seem to be to promote co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Eric Kiesau to the primary offensive coordinator position. The Broncos could then choose to hire a wide receivers coach with the available spot.
Kiesau has previously been an offensive coordinator at Colorado, Washington and Fresno State.
Hill said he spoke with Boise State’s quarterbacks and informed them of the news before it was announced. He expects to get a chance to speak to the entire team, likely on Sunday.
“Obviously I want to let them know how much I love them and how much they mean to me and how much I appreciate all the hard work and what they’ve put into the program,” Hill said. “The friendships and connections, those are lifelong connections and I know a lot of these guys I’ll be talking to down the road and later in life.”
Harsin is scheduled to meet with the media Saturday evening after practice to address Hill’s departure and how the Broncos plan to run the offense against Washington without him. Harsin could elect to call plays himself, but Kiesau also would seem to be a prime candidate.