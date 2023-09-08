BOISE — Through up and down years, through conference championships and five-loss seasons, through Power 5 and FCS opponents, there’s remained one consistent for the Boise State football team during its last two decades of home openers: The Broncos have left every one of them for the last 21 years with a win.
It’s a streak that began in 2002 when the Broncos beat Idaho 38-21 and continued through last season, two years before now-offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan stepped foot on campus as a quarterback. It continued building last season when the Broncos beat UT Martin 30-7 in their home opener.
“I think there’s been a huge sense of pride playing on The Blue and the support we’ve had in the community,” said Hamdan. “Obviously, I think, these players know how important it is to protect The Blue and be here and work toward it.”
It’s a streak that has seen 18 different teams fall victim to it, as only Idaho, Idaho State and UT Martin have fallen to it twice. It’s claimed three current Mountain West teams — Wyoming, Colorado State and Utah State — and four Pac-12 teams in Washington, Washington State, Oregon and Oregon State.
On Saturday, the Broncos will try to add another name to the list as UCF comes into Albertsons Stadium as the first home foe of the season.
And while adding to the season-opening winning streak isn’t the goal, per say, simply maintaining the edge they have at home — where Boise State is 125-14 in regular season and postseason games since dropping the 2001 season opener against Washington State — is what Boise State strives for.
“Playing at home, on The Blue, is definitely different,” said Boise State quarterback Taylen Green. “It’s definitely different. I tell everyone, there’s a lot of fans coming in. Being on offense it’s going to be quieter for us than (at) Washington. But the defense, they definitely love energy, the crowd, on third downs. Seeing Bronco Nation out there is definitely extra motivation to get the win.”
Earlier this week, UCF coach Gus Malzahn told reporters in Orlando that the Knights were planning on holding a practice or two at The Master’s Academy, a K-12 private school in Orlando that features a blue football field. While those plans never materialized, it’s not the first time someone has suggested the turf at Albertsons Stadium might have given the Broncos an advantage.
Former San Diego State coach Rocky Long famously said in 2014, a couple years after leading the Aztecs to a win over Boise State in Boise, that The Blue might have lost some of its ‘mystique.’
But the more likely explanation for the Broncos’ home success is the crowd. A full stadium often gives opponents trouble communicating, resulting in false start calls. In seven games on The Blue in 2022, Boise State opponents had 23 false start penalties — an average of 3.29 per game — called against them. Since 2018, Boise State leads the nation with 3.15 false starts per game called against visiting opponents. NC State ranks second, with 2.59 per game.
Good news for the Broncos, Boise State is expecting a near-capacity crowd, with just 774 tickets still available as of Friday afternoon’s ticket update from the school.
“The Blue is a special place and I’ve loved it the past three years,” said safety Seyi Oladipo. “Honestly we’re going to do our best to continue that streak of 21 (straight home openers).”
At one point, beating Boise State on The Blue seemed a near-impossible task. After that home opening loss to Washington State in 2001, the Broncos went more than 10 years — until a 2011 loss against TCU — before dropping another regular season home game.
But since then, they’ve looked slightly less invincible at home. Five of the last six seasons have seen the Broncos drop at least one home game, including a stunning 3-3 record during the 2021 season. But Boise State has never lost that desire to put on a show for its home fans.
“Any opportunity we get to play on The Blue, we take great pride in that,” said Boise State coach Andy Avalos. “It’s always that 1-0 mentality, this is the only game that matters right now and our preparation and our focus is all on this.”
