Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — Through up and down years, through conference championships and five-loss seasons, through Power 5 and FCS opponents, there’s remained one consistent for the Boise State football team during its last two decades of home openers: The Broncos have left every one of them for the last 21 years with a win.

It’s a streak that began in 2002 when the Broncos beat Idaho 38-21 and continued through last season, two years before now-offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan stepped foot on campus as a quarterback. It continued building last season when the Broncos beat UT Martin 30-7 in their home opener.

Recommended for you

Load comments